A video of a man who fell asleep in a stranger's bakkie in the US after watching the Dricus du Plessis UFC fight was shared

Security footage captured the moment and one small clue in the video instantly convinced South Africans they knew exactly where the man was from

The clip went viral after being shared on Instagram, with South Africans cracking up at the relatable chaos as they shared their thoughts in the comments

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SA man falls asleep in the back of a strangers bakkie. Image: @stoffies/Getty Images and @rugby_punt_it/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A South African man living in the United States had quite the night out after watching the Dricus du Plessis UFC fight, ending up fast asleep in the bed of a complete stranger's pickup truck.

The incident was captured on outdoor security camera footage and shared on Instagram by @rugby_punt_it on 22 July 2026. In the clip, American drivers discover a man curled up in the bed of their truck late at night. The man wakes up and is told that has ended up all the way in Edmond, Oklahoma, seemingly far from where his evening started.

The caption on the post explained that the man had been watching Dricus du Plessis compete in the UFC before things took a turn. He was spotted wearing an old-school Springbok rugby jersey, and his accent gave him away immediately to South Africans in the comments. The page shared the clip with the caption:

"Our fellow countryman watched Dricus in the UFC before taking a dos in a random's bakkie. Woke up in a new town with a lekker hangover."

South African habits that stand out abroad

South Africans have unique everyday habits that often surprise foreigners, from putting almost anything in a salad and dunking rusks in coffee to saying "now-now," walking barefoot, enjoying braais and Sunday lunches, drinking tap water, and embracing outdoor living. These customs reflect the country's relaxed, family-oriented culture and can take some getting used to overseas.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Loses It in the Comments

South Africans found the whole situation absolutely hilarious on the page:

@shortballrugby said:

"That's gold 😂😂"

@darmen_cei wrote:

"Thank you for driving 😂"

@rysalive shared:

"The guy in the back is South African 100%. That is a drunk Afrikaans dude. This definitely happened in the states but bro is as South African as a koeksister"

@undeadblues summed it up:

"Rugby watching. Brannas. New town. Checks out."

@luyolo_slie asked:

"That Dricus brand and coke hit different 😂, I wonder where his friends found themselves 😂"

More Briefly News Stories on South African habits

An American man living in South Africa amused Mzansi after sharing the local habits and foods he has embraced, including biltong, Steri Stumpie, Ouma rusks and the unique meaning of "now-now."

An American missionary living in South Africa had Mzansi laughing after sharing the local customs and culture shocks that surprised him most, with many agreeing his observations were spot on.

An American woman living in South Africa amused Mzansi after revealing the unique habits of South African men that stood out to her, especially their love of dancing.

Source: Briefly News