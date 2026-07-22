DA uMngeni shared a video of Mayor Pappas leading a march through Lions River's dusty village roads with residents

The group wore matching blue campaign T-shirts, and the video quickly gained attention across South Africa

South Africans applauded the DA mayor for campaigning on the ground in a rural community

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A DA campaign video out of Lions River, KwaZulu-Natal, has South Africans talking. Posted on 21 July 2026 by DA uMngeni on Facebook, the clip shows Mayor Pappas leading a group of residents through the dirt roads of a rural area in Ward 12. The mood is energetic and celebratory.

DA's campaign in the rurals wins favour from the public. Image: DAuMngeni

Source: Facebook

The video, filmed selfie-style while the group walks together, shows participants dressed in matching blue DA T-shirts. The march took place on unpaved village roads, far from a polished campaign stage.

Mayor Pappas marches in uMngeni

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many South Africans saying it was refreshing to see a mayor physically present in a rural community rather than speaking from behind a podium. Watch the Lions River campaign march that got South Africa talking:

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South Africans react to DA in rurals

Some commenters expressed support regardless of party affiliation, while others questioned how representative the turnout was of the wider ward. Read the comments below:

Sibonile Chiliza wrote:

"Mbalula and Mantashe think this is AI for sure."

Buhle said:

"Mayor Pappas, I am not from Howick but I do go there maybe once a month. You are amazing and may God protect you and bless you."

Sphindiwe Khanyile added:

"Thatha Pappas thatha, authentic transformation leader through and through. Your leadership continues to transform uMngeni."

Mandla B-man Khoza shared:

"I'm no DA member but I think I might start being one."

Mlamuli Bophela wrote:

"South Africa loves Papa. We can relate with him, he is not far from us. Papa's is us."

Stanlejy Dos Santos said:

"That's what you call a mayor on the ground getting his shoes dirty on those dusty roads, viva DA viva."

Bukhosi Mxolisi Dlamini questioned:

"I'd love to see the data that says this small group of 6 people represents the ward's views on DA."

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