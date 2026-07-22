Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

"Might Become a DA Member”: DA Takeover Rural Area in Ward 12 Election Campaign Video
People

"Might Become a DA Member”: DA Takeover Rural Area in Ward 12 Election Campaign Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • DA uMngeni shared a video of Mayor Pappas leading a march through Lions River's dusty village roads with residents
  • The group wore matching blue campaign T-shirts, and the video quickly gained attention across South Africa
  • South Africans applauded the DA mayor for campaigning on the ground in a rural community

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A DA campaign video out of Lions River, KwaZulu-Natal, has South Africans talking. Posted on 21 July 2026 by DA uMngeni on Facebook, the clip shows Mayor Pappas leading a group of residents through the dirt roads of a rural area in Ward 12. The mood is energetic and celebratory.

DA campaign in village
DA's campaign in the rurals wins favour from the public. Image: DAuMngeni
Source: Facebook

The video, filmed selfie-style while the group walks together, shows participants dressed in matching blue DA T-shirts. The march took place on unpaved village roads, far from a polished campaign stage.

Mayor Pappas marches in uMngeni

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many South Africans saying it was refreshing to see a mayor physically present in a rural community rather than speaking from behind a podium. Watch the Lions River campaign march that got South Africa talking:

Read also

“May she rest”: Maragon Mooikloof mourns the Death of Grade 10 Learner Buntukazi Xolwana

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans react to DA in rurals

Some commenters expressed support regardless of party affiliation, while others questioned how representative the turnout was of the wider ward. Read the comments below:

Sibonile Chiliza wrote:

"Mbalula and Mantashe think this is AI for sure."

Buhle said:

"Mayor Pappas, I am not from Howick but I do go there maybe once a month. You are amazing and may God protect you and bless you."

Sphindiwe Khanyile added:

"Thatha Pappas thatha, authentic transformation leader through and through. Your leadership continues to transform uMngeni."

Mandla B-man Khoza shared:

"I'm no DA member but I think I might start being one."

Mlamuli Bophela wrote:

"South Africa loves Papa. We can relate with him, he is not far from us. Papa's is us."

Stanlejy Dos Santos said:

"That's what you call a mayor on the ground getting his shoes dirty on those dusty roads, viva DA viva."

Read also

Loyiso MacDonald's "skirt" photoshoot sparks debate: "He wore a skirt and kept quiet?"

Bukhosi Mxolisi Dlamini questioned:
"I'd love to see the data that says this small group of 6 people represents the ward's views on DA."

Other Briefly News stories about DA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Tracy Butler Blondie Makhene Tuuli Narkle Anele Mdoda Hannah Stuelke