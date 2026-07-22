Two men were fatally shot during a violent confrontation at a mine in Ga-Mahlokwane village, Sekhukhune District, on 21 July 2026

One of the deceased was identified as a 40-year-old police officer based in Gauteng Province

SAPS registered two murder cases and launched a manhunt for unknown suspects still at large

A cop lost his life during an altercation in Limpopo. Image: Milan Markovic

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO— Authorities in Limpopo have launched a full-scale manhunt following a fatal clash at a mining site near Khubetshane, which claimed the lives of two individuals—including an off-duty law enforcement officer from Gauteng.

According to the South African Police Service, the fatal incident occurred on July 22, 2026, at a mine in Ga-Mahlokwane village, falling under the Driekop policing precinct. The tension began days before the shooting. On July 18, a delegation claiming partial ownership of the mining operation arrived on site, presenting legal documents intended to halt all ongoing work.

Finding only two security personnel present, they demanded an audience with the proprietor. When the owner failed to respond to call-outs, the party left the area. The same group returned to the facility four days later, on July 22. Security personnel instructed them to remain on site while trying to reach management once again.

Shortly after, multiple vehicles pulled into the property. The arriving occupants engaged the group in an intense physical confrontation, which quickly escalated when gunfire erupted.

Casualties and SAPS Response

One man died instantly at the scene from gunshot wounds. A second victim managed to escape the barrage on foot, but later succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at a local medical unit. Investigators subsequently verified that the 40-year-old victim was an active member of the South African Police Service stationed in Gauteng.

Driekop SAPS has formally docketed two counts of murder. This tragedy adds to a violent month for police personnel nationwide, closely following a separate murder-suicide incident involving two Eastern Cape officers.

Police are actively searching for the unidentified attackers. Members of the public who possess information regarding the suspects or the incident are urged to contact Major General Venetia Masingi or reach out to their nearest police station.

View the statement on X here:

Family of 5 found dead in Eastern Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic discovery of a family of five found shot dead at their home near Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape, with police investigating the incident as a suspected murder-suicide. Community members are left reeling from the loss as local leaders express their shock over the event, emphasising the family's recent visit from Johannesburg for the winter holidays.

Source: Briefly News