An Afrikaner man living in America brought the full braai atmosphere to South Dakota, dancing on a table to a beloved Afrikaans track

The video, posted on Instagram, showed the man entertaining himself while a group of South African friends watched his delightful performance

Mzansi viewers were in stitches, with some Afrikaans speakers searching for South Africans closest to them in the US to create a similar vibe

An Afrikaner man entertains his friends in a public gathering. Image: @hennie_schel_01

Source: Instagram

A South African man in America reminded Mzansi that you can take the boy out of the braai, but you cannot take the braai out of the boy. Instagrammer @hennie_schel_01 posted a reel on 1 July 2026, showing himself dancing on top of a table to a pumping Afrikaans track, captioning it "Iewers in Amerika op 'n tafel 🇺🇸", which translates to "somewhere in America on a table." The man's performance is exactly what it sounds like: pure, unfiltered South African energy, transplanted onto American soil.

Bringing the braai vibe to America

For South Africans watching here back home, the video was an instant hit. The music, the energy and the sheer confidence of it all felt deeply familiar. Anyone who has ever been to a lekker South African braai or a rugby gathering knows exactly the kind of atmosphere he was recreating. The man is simply having a good time, as South Africans tend to at a get-together, regardless of which country they happen to be in.

Watch the Instagram video that has South Africans in stitches below:

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Mzansi reacts to the table dance

South Africans flooded the comments section with love, jokes and more than a few song requests:

User @annie_peo7 said:

"Man moes vir hulle die Leeuloop gooi! (He should have played the Leeuloop for them)!"

User @jchdewet wrote:

"Dit klink soos ń braai by ons huis 🔥😂 (It sounds like a braai at our house)."

User @abbelishes420 commented:

"Are there any South African people in or near Philadelphia?"

User @abbelishes added:

"Wish I had South Africans closer to me 😢 I'd love this vibe"

User @wendy_bernard98 reacted:

"😂 Mooi man" (well done, man)."

User @justinj600 wrote:

"Representing 🙌😂"

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in Americans

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas has shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup

Source: Briefly News