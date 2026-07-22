Clement Sibanda, 25, was walking home from local shops in Lubangwe when two lion cubs emerged from the bush and attacked him

The attack happened in the Lubangwe area of Hwange district, a region known for its proximity to wild lion territory

Sibanda was rushed to hospital after the incident, with many online noting how much worse the outcome could have been

The man survived a lion attack. Image: @Faredin Alejevski

Source: Getty Images

A 25-year-old man is fighting to recover in hospital after two lion cubs launched a surprise attack on him during a night-time walk in rural Zimbabwe.

Clement Sibanda had been returning home from Lubangwe shops in the Hwange district when the cubs suddenly burst out of the surrounding bush and set upon him. The attack left him seriously injured and sparked widespread conversation about the dangers facing people living near wildlife areas.

Sibanda remains in hospital as he recovers from his injuries.

Lion Attacks Near Hwange

Hwange is home to one of Zimbabwe's most celebrated national parks, a vast reserve that shelters one of Africa's largest elephant populations alongside lions, buffalo and numerous other predators. Communities living on its fringes regularly navigate the realities of sharing land with dangerous wildlife.

While lions do not typically regard humans as prey, attacks can occur when animals are startled, separated from their mothers, or roaming beyond their usual territory. Lion cubs, despite their smaller size, are still capable of inflicting serious injury, particularly in a sudden ambush at night.

Read the Facebook story here.

Viewers were grateful it was just cubs. Image: @narasimhan

Source: Getty Images

Viewers React to the Close Call

Commenters on Star FM's Facebook page were divided between relief, concern and dark humour on the page:

Honest C Makore wrote:

"Thank God, dai vanga vari vanamakururwani zvakaendwa." (Thank God, if it were some of these other people, it would have been over.)

Mubika Mubika observed:

"A cub depends on milk, when it starts preying it's no longer a cub."

Einstein K Mhangira said:

"Very sorry, we thank God the lioness was not close."

Ian Tatenda Mutonhori wrote:

"Totenda Mwari (We thank God) the mother wasn't close, get well soon."

More Briefly News Stories on lion cubs

A massive lion named Kambro was flown on a private jet in South Africa as part of a conservation mission to relocate lions and strengthen genetic diversity among wild populations.

A 10-year-old girl narrowly escaped a lion attack during a zoo visit after the animal grabbed her while she was feeding it, with the shocking moment captured on video as bystanders recorded.

A group of South African rangers had a terrifying moment when a sedated lion unexpectedly started waking up during a transfer, causing the team to quickly run for safety as the dramatic scene went viral.

Source: Briefly News