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“It Would Have Been Over”: Zimbabwean Man Hospitalised After Lion Cub Attack While Walking Home
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“It Would Have Been Over”: Zimbabwean Man Hospitalised After Lion Cub Attack While Walking Home

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read

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  • Clement Sibanda, 25, was walking home from local shops in Lubangwe when two lion cubs emerged from the bush and attacked him
  • The attack happened in the Lubangwe area of Hwange district, a region known for its proximity to wild lion territory
  • Sibanda was rushed to hospital after the incident, with many online noting how much worse the outcome could have been
Zimbabwe man injured after two lion cubs attack him on way home
The man survived a lion attack. Image: @Faredin Alejevski
Source: Getty Images

A 25-year-old man is fighting to recover in hospital after two lion cubs launched a surprise attack on him during a night-time walk in rural Zimbabwe.

Clement Sibanda had been returning home from Lubangwe shops in the Hwange district when the cubs suddenly burst out of the surrounding bush and set upon him. The attack left him seriously injured and sparked widespread conversation about the dangers facing people living near wildlife areas.

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Sibanda remains in hospital as he recovers from his injuries.

Lion Attacks Near Hwange

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Hwange is home to one of Zimbabwe's most celebrated national parks, a vast reserve that shelters one of Africa's largest elephant populations alongside lions, buffalo and numerous other predators. Communities living on its fringes regularly navigate the realities of sharing land with dangerous wildlife.

While lions do not typically regard humans as prey, attacks can occur when animals are startled, separated from their mothers, or roaming beyond their usual territory. Lion cubs, despite their smaller size, are still capable of inflicting serious injury, particularly in a sudden ambush at night.

Read the Facebook story here.

Zimbabwe man injured after two lion cubs attack him on way home
Viewers were grateful it was just cubs. Image: @narasimhan
Source: Getty Images

Viewers React to the Close Call

Commenters on Star FM's Facebook page were divided between relief, concern and dark humour on the page:

Honest C Makore wrote:

"Thank God, dai vanga vari vanamakururwani zvakaendwa." (Thank God, if it were some of these other people, it would have been over.)

Mubika Mubika observed:

"A cub depends on milk, when it starts preying it's no longer a cub."

Einstein K Mhangira said:

"Very sorry, we thank God the lioness was not close."

Ian Tatenda Mutonhori wrote:

"Totenda Mwari (We thank God) the mother wasn't close, get well soon."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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