Fans have paid thousands for bizarre celebrity items, from Justin Bieber's hair to Britney Spears' chewing gum

Rihanna's cracked iPhone, Belle Delphine's bathwater and other unusual keepsakes fetched surprising prices

These bizarre sales prove almost anything linked to a celebrity can become a valuable collector's item

Justin Bieber's hair became one of the world's most famous celebrity collectibles. Image: Justin Bieber

Source: Getty Images

Celebrity memorabilia has fascinated fans for decades, but some collectors have taken their obsession to unbelievable levels. While signed albums and stage outfits are common auction finds, other items have left people scratching their heads. Unusual celebrity possessions have reportedly sold for thousands of dollars, proving that almost anything linked to a famous face can become valuable.

Justin Bieber's hair started a bizarre trend

The Citizen reported that one of the most famous examples is Justin Bieber's hair. After gifting a lock of his hair to TV host Ellen DeGeneres in 2011, it was later auctioned on eBay for charity and reportedly fetched more than $40,000.

The list doesn't stop there. Internet personality Belle Delphine sold jars of her GamerGirl Bath Water in 2019, reportedly generating around $90,000 after the limited-edition release sold out within days.

Meanwhile, actor William Shatner even auctioned a kidney stone removed during surgery, with the unusual item reportedly raising about $25,000 for charity.

See the video about Justin Bieber's hair in the YouTube post below:

Britney Spears and Rihanna made headlines

Britney Spears appears more than once on the unusual list. An allegedly used pregnancy test said to have belonged to the pop star reportedly sold for about $5,000, while a piece of her allegedly discarded chewing gum reportedly fetched around $14,000 on eBay.

The publication also stated that Rihanna also turned an accident into a valuable collectible. After damaging her iPhone during an NBA playoff game in 2014, she signed the cracked device before it was auctioned for charity, where it reportedly sold for about $66,500.

From bathwater soap to a famous chair

Taylor Swift's wedding rubbish reportedly found buyers willing to pay hundreds.

Source: Getty Images

Some celebrity products blur the line between marketing and memorabilia. Actress Sydney Sweeney partnered with a skincare brand to release a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater, with the product quickly selling out before appearing on resale sites at higher prices.

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe also sold the leather jockstrap worn in Cinderella Man, while Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's writing chair became one of the most valuable literary items ever auctioned, reportedly selling for nearly $394,000.

Whether it's hair, chewing gum or even rubbish reportedly collected outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue, these sales prove that celebrity culture has no shortage of surprises. As The Citizen's roundup shows, if an item has a famous connection, chances are someone will be willing to pay a fortune to own it.

Fans pay fortunes for celebrity keepsakes

Recently Briefly News reported that Taylor Swift fans have sparked debate after paying about R409 for bags of rubbish reportedly collected from the venue where the singer got married.

The unusual souvenirs, said to include discarded items from the event, quickly sold out despite many people questioning why anyone would spend money on trash. The bizarre sale has divided social media, with some fans calling it a unique piece of Swift memorabilia while others described it as one of the strangest celebrity purchases ever.

Source: Briefly News