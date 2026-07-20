Kwaito star Professor has officially married his longtime partner, Matha Nzama, during a private traditional wedding ceremony

Although the couple planned small celebration many community members gathered to witness the beloved musician's special day

The couple followed traditional customs to confirm they were both entering the marriage willingly

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Professor and Matha Nzama celebrated their traditional wedding in Ezingolweni, KZN. Image: Professor

Source: Instagram

Professor is officially off the market. The award-winning kwaito musician, whose real name is Mkhonzeni Langa, has married his longtime partner, Matha Nzama, in a traditional wedding ceremony held at his home in Ezingolweni, KwaZulu-Natal. The private celebration quickly became the talk of the community as residents gathered to witness the couple's special day.

Professor marries longtime partner

According to Daily Sun, Professor and Matha Nzama exchanged vows during a traditional ceremony at the musician's home in Ezingolweni, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, 19 July.

The couple chose to keep the occasion low-key, inviting only close relatives and friends to celebrate the milestone. The wedding marked a significant personal moment for the Lento hitmaker, who has largely kept his relationship out of the public eye.

Private wedding draws unexpected crowd

The couple exchanged vows during a small ceremony attended by family, friends and community members. Image: Professor

Source: Instagram

Although the ceremony was intended to be a small celebration attended by close relatives and friends, word quickly spread through the community. As a result, many residents gathered to witness the beloved musician's wedding.

The publication also reported that many people applauded Professor's decision to get married in the area where he grew up, saying it reflected his strong connection to his roots despite his success in the entertainment industry.

Traditional customs sealed the union

The wedding followed traditional customs to confirm that both the bride and groom were entering the marriage willingly.

According to Daily Sun, Professor verbally confirmed his decision to marry before performing a celebratory dance, a customary gesture showing he was not being forced into the union.

Matha Nzama also took part in the tradition by presenting a mat to the headman before dancing, confirming that she was entering the marriage of her own free will.

The ceremony marked a major personal milestone for the Lento hitmaker, who chose to keep the occasion largely private.

Even so, the celebration became a memorable event for the local community, with many sharing in the couple's joy and wishing Professor and his new bride a happy and lasting marriage.

Professor returns with new music journey

Previously Briefly News reported that South African kwaito legend Professor has officially ended his music hiatus with the release of his new EP, I Path. The project marks a fresh chapter in his career as he reconnects with fans through new music while staying true to his signature sound.

The comeback has been warmly received, with supporters celebrating the veteran hitmaker's return and expressing excitement about what lies ahead for the award-winning artist.

Source: Briefly News