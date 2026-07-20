Carlu Sadie broke down in tears during the national anthem on his Springbok debut at Kings Park Stadium on 18 July 2026

The 29-year-old prop was told he was '2mm away from death' after a serious neck injury during a club match last year

Joyous Celebration singer Pearl Adams delivered a powerful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika on Mandela Day

Few sporting moments hit quite as hard as watching a grown man cry during his country's national anthem, and that is exactly what happened at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 18 July 2026.

Carlu Sadie arrives at the stadium before the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and Wales at Kings Park Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. Image: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Prop Carlu Sadie, one of four players earning their first Springbok test cap against Wales, could not hold back his emotions as Joyous Celebration singer Pearl Adams performed the national anthem ahead of kick-off. The clip, shared by SuperSport Rugby on X, captured the raw moment and quickly spread across social media.

From the operating table to the Springbok jersey

What makes Sadie's tears so understandable is the road he travelled to get there. During a collapsed scrum in a club match for Bordeaux-Bègles against Lyon, the 29-year-old suffered a severe injury to the upper part of his cervical spine. Doctors delivered a sobering verdict: he had been just 2mm away from death, and one more heavy impact could have ended his life.

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Surgeons performed emergency surgery, using a piece of his hip bone to fuse the damaged area and inserting two screws into his neck to stabilise the injured C1-C2 vertebrae, the same procedure that retired Springbok Steven Kitshoff previously underwent for a similar injury. Through months of intensive rehabilitation and physiotherapy, Sadie made a full recovery and forced his way back into contention for the national side.

Pearl Adams sets the tone on Mandela Day

The occasion carried extra weight given that 18 July is globally observed as Mandela Day. Adams, known for her work with Joyous Celebration, was performing the national anthem for the Springboks for the first time, and by all accounts she delivered. Her rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika visibly moved players and spectators alike inside Kings Park.

Watch the video below.

Sadie was joined on debut by flyhalf Vusi Moyo, wing Jaco Williams, and lock Ruben van Heerden. All four stepped onto the field for a match that ended in a commanding 43-0 victory for South Africa, a result that underlined just how far the Springboks had come since that emotional anthem moment earlier in the evening.

He impressed in the scrums and received praise from the head coach, Rassie Erasmus.

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News