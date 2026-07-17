Stormers flanker Paul de Villiers has featured in every Springbok match-day 23 this season, the only recent debutant to achieve that distinction

Bakkies Botha pinpointed de Villiers' extraordinarily low body position as the key reason the 23-year-old is disrupting opposition ball at the breakdown

Kwagga Smith, who occupies the same position, praised de Villiers' attitude and willingness to seek advice from senior players in camp

Paul de Villiers has drawn high praise from Springbok legends Bakkies Botha and Kwagga Smith after the 23-year-old Stormers flanker made a rapid impression on the Test arena this season.

Both players spoke at the Johannesburg announcement of Castle Double Malt as the title sponsor of the Greatest Rivalry tour, which will see the Springboks face the All Blacks across seven fixtures, including matches against the four provincial franchises.

De Villiers' rise to Springbok fixture

De Villiers made his debut in the exhibition against the Barbarians in Gqeberha before stepping into the starting XV at short notice against England in Johannesburg, replacing an ill Siya Kolisi. He retained his place for the Test against Scotland in Pretoria, where he produced his most complete performance to date: eight ball carries, two defenders beaten, 63 metres covered, 16 tackles completed, and one turnover claimed.

He is one of only four players, alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jesse Kriel and Ben-Jason Dixon, to appear in every Springbok match-day squad this season. The other three are established figures in the setup. De Villiers is the only player among them making his first steps at the Test level.

What Botha and Smith said

Botha, not known for lavishing compliments, was direct in his assessment. "A guy like Paul de Villiers is an amazing player and he showed it in the games he's played so far," he said. "He's so low on the ground, and that makes a big difference at the breakdown."

Botha explained that de Villiers' value extends beyond turnover statistics. "Not only counting the turnovers he makes, it's just that one or two seconds at the breakdown that makes the ball slow for the opposition, allowing our defensive line to get into position," he said. "That's why we're so successful in our defensive line, it's that slow ball at breakdowns."

Smith, currently sidelined through injury, rejected the idea that de Villiers represents a threat to his own place in the side. "I think I saw him actually when we were at alignment camp, I popped in at the hotel, and he was one of the first guys to come and talk to me and ask for advice and stuff like that," Smith said. "That's special because it shows that he's a person who's willing to learn."

Smith added that attitude carries significant weight within the Springbok environment. "He's been playing really well, and I think he's got a great future in front of him. Hopefully, he just keeps on playing the way he is."

With the Greatest Rivalry tour approaching and a World Cup on the horizon, de Villiers appears to have given Rassie Erasmus a genuine breakdown specialist in the mould of Heinrich Brüssow for the first time in several years.

Source: Briefly News