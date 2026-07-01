A TikToker named Justin posted a video comparing South African matric dance to American prom style

The clip captioned who has the better prom quickly went viral across South African TikTok

Mzansi users flooded the comments section, declaring matric dance far classier than American prom night

A typical photo of Prom vs Matric dance. Images: Ede Kela and Parents of Class of 2025-Parenting Beyond The Nes

Source: Facebook

TikToker Justin ignited a viral debate on 10 June 2026, comparing South African matric dance to American prom, and Mzansi users rushed to defend their side.

The video showed matric dance videos with prom clips from the United States. Justin asked viewers directly which senior send-off event looked better overall.

Matric dance versus American prom

South Africa’s matric dance marks the end of grade twelve, right before final exams begin. It is one of the biggest events on the school calendar every year.

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Matric dances happen throughout the year at different schools nationwide. Some hold their event as early as February, while others wait until November.

American prom happens near the end of the school year in the United States. Students often vote for a prom king and queen during the celebration.

Some matric dance entrances now include vintage cars and even helicopters for a grand arrival. Professional photographers are often hired to capture the whole night in detail. American prom traditions include limousine rides and corsages worn on the wrist. Some schools also organise formal after parties once the main dance ends.

Many South Africans in the comments called their matric balls more elegant and dignified. Several commenters joked that Americans dress like they are heading to a wedding.

Others argued that South African matric outfits resemble red carpet gowns more than casual prom looks. One user joked that South Africans truly showed up dressed for matric, not prom.

Another said the debate was not even close, calling South Africa the clear winner. Mzansi social media users say the pride is well deserved this time.

Matric dance can cost families as much as a small wedding in South Africa. Many parents save for months so their children can enjoy one memorable night.

Watch the clip below:

More articles about Matric dance

A matric learner went viral after posting a transition video with her date that went from school uniforms to a jaw-dropping beaded white gown and black suit.

A group of Grade 12 learners went viral after choosing a Quantum taxi as their grand entrance for their farewell matric dance.

A young learner shared a video of her and her friends in their school uniform, before transitioning to their matric dance looks.

Source: Briefly News