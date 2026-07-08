Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea suggested Oswin Appollis may be conducting transfer negotiations while on holiday in the United States

Lekoelea drew comparisons to Relebohile Mofokeng, who left the Bafana Bafana camp in Los Angeles to complete a move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

The former Pirates winger backed the club to raise its standards and attract replacements after their historic treble-winning season

Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea has raised serious doubts about whether winger Oswin Appollis will return to the club, suggesting the South African international could be using his time in the United States to finalise a move abroad.

Appollis stayed behind in the USA after Bafana Bafana's international commitments at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Burnley striker Lyle Foster, while the rest of the national squad returned to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport.

The development has drawn comparisons to that of Relebohile Mofokeng, who broke away from the Bafana Bafana camp in Los Angeles to complete his transfer to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lekoelea Questions Appollis' Holiday Story

Speaking to KickOff, Lekoelea was unconvinced that rest alone explains the winger's continued stay overseas.

"No, maybe there's business going on," he said. "Maybe there are teams that want him, and that's why they are negotiating over there, but don't want to make it public, as you know with contracts."

The former Pirates and Bafana Bafana winger went further, stating he could not see Appollis returning to the Soweto giants at all.

"I don't think he would stay behind just for a holiday. I don't see him coming back to Orlando Pirates," Lekoelea said.

He acknowledged just how significant a loss such a departure would be, pointing to the winger's contribution during the club's treble-winning campaign.

"It was his combination with Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi that won Pirates a treble."

Pirates' Standards Have Been Lifted, Says Lekoelea

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Appollis, Lekoelea expressed confidence that Orlando Pirates would be able to attract capable replacements. He argued that the club's recent success had fundamentally raised expectations at the Buccaneers.

"The standard has been lifted at Pirates," he explained. "Other players will see that, and when you go to Pirates, you will have to improve. You saw that Orlando Pirates just won the league; you can't just perform."

Lekoelea also pointed to the club's demanding fanbase as a motivating force for any incoming player.

"You know, Orlando Pirates supporters don't have patience when the team is not performing, so you have to improve. You're playing for a big team, a nation's team," he concluded.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News