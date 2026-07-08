Relebohile Mofokeng had Orlando Pirates fans laughing after aiming one final dig at Kaizer Chiefs before leaving for Belgium

The Bafana Bafana winger is set to begin a new chapter with Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after completing his move from Pirates

His cheeky farewell message quickly grabbed attention as he joked about what his departure means for Amakhosi

Relebohile Mofokeng had one final joke for Kaizer Chiefs before beginning his European adventure, leaving guests at his farewell event laughing ahead of his move to Belgium.

Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa. Image: Juan Luis Diaz

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old winger is set to leave South Africa on Thursday after completing his transfer from Orlando Pirates to Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Before heading overseas, the Bafana Bafana star spent time with family, supporters, and his local community, and hosted a farewell dinner with close friends and teammates.

Relebohile Mofokeng gives back before Belgium move

Mofokeng returned to Sharpeville and Vanderbijlpark, where he hosted his foundation's annual grassroots football tournaments for aspiring young players.

The Orlando Pirates academy graduate has become one of South Africa's brightest talents and used his final days at home to invest in the communities that helped shape his career.

He later gathered family, friends and several Bafana Bafana teammates for an official farewell dinner to celebrate the next chapter of his journey.

Relebohile Mofokeng plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng jokes about Kaizer Chiefs

During his speech, Mofokeng could not resist taking a playful swipe at Orlando Pirates' fiercest rivals.

"Kaizer Chiefs will now be able to rest now that I am leaving South Africa."

The comment drew laughter from those in attendance and highlighted the fierce rivalry between the Soweto giants.

Watch the clip below.

Social media reactions have been mixed;

@McD_Motsaafela:

"These days, some Kaizer Chiefs fans have very low self-esteem and get offended by everything. This was just a light-hearted moment from a talented young South African player. Now people are already talking about curses. That's ridiculous."

@SihleDo:

"That was unnecessary, boy. It was really unnecessary, especially knowing how football careers can unfold."

@Florencemsiman1:

"As if he was terrorising us."

@doreh_012:

"He may have left, but the nightmares will still wear black and gold." 😂

Mofokeng regularly caused problems for Kaizer Chiefs during his time in the Betway Premiership, producing several memorable performances against Amakhosi and earning a reputation as one of the league's most exciting attacking players.

The winger now turns his full attention to life in Belgium, where he will begin pre-season with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise ahead of the new campaign.

His move marks another significant milestone for South African football, with many expecting the young star to continue his rapid development on the European stage.

Mofokeng’s performances for Bafana Bafana have also increased his profile, with his display in the 1-1 draw against Czechia impressing fans. Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune was among those who noticed the youngster’s talent and urged him to pursue a move away from South Africa.

How much could Relelebohile Mofokeng earn in Belgium

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng could earn millions of rands in his move to the Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloiseover his four-year contract in Belgium.

Source: Briefly News