Travel content creator Popi Sibiya attended an authentic Ndebele umgidi ceremony in Mpumalanga recently

Popi captured the young men's return from the mountain, the traditional meals, and the emotional reunions with their families

South Africans praised Popi for shining a light on Ndebele culture, which many said is rarely celebrated publicly

Popi Sibiya gave viewers a look at an authentic Ndebele umgidi homecoming ceremony in Mpumalanga. Image: popi_sibiya

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Popi Sibiya brought an entire culture to life when she documented a traditional Ndebele initiation homecoming ceremony in Mpumalanga on her Instagram account popi_sibiya on 24 July 2026. The celebration, known as umgidi, marked the safe return of young men from the mountain, a deeply significant moment in Ndebele tradition.

Ndebele culture gets its moment

Popi was on the ground from early morning, capturing the first light as families gathered in anticipation. She filmed the emotional moment mothers welcomed their sons home, adorning them with ornate beads and bangles as a sign of pride and love. The celebrations included preparation of traditional meals and a royal procession filled with colour and song. Dressed in vibrant traditional attire herself, Popi participated in the festivities, giving her audience a genuine insider experience rather than an outsider's view of the culture.

The umgidi is a ceremony rich in meaning, bringing together family, identity, and heritage in one joyous occasion. Popi's documentation offered many South Africans their first real glimpse into how the community marks this milestone.

Watch Popi's full umgidi experience on the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the Ndebele umgidi video

The video resonated widely, with many people expressing gratitude that a creator had taken the time to travel, participate, and share the experience authentically. South Africans flooded the comments with appreciation and admiration:

User @pholintlokomagqibelo wrote:

"Lovely to hear about the Ndebele traditions. This is one tribe that's not often spoken about a lot. Beautiful ladies' attire and colours. Lovely."

User @tholakele_nhlapo, who hosted Popi, shared:

"It was great having you here; hosting you was great 🥹❤️."

User @sobabinimapipa said:

"What an incredible showcase of culture!"

User @moshimmeringlight added:

"Such a wonderful culture; everything is so so beautiful 😍."

User @randymachika wrote:

"Our very own Popi 💝."

User @beethrift20 shared:

"This is beautiful, my first time seeing how they do it. Thanks, Popi 😍."

3 Briefly News articles about imigidi

A sister received the same guidance and gifts as her twin brother upon his return from the mountain after undergoing ulwaluko.

A wealthy Xhosa family fetched their son from the bush in a helicopter, sparking a massive online debate about how people are modernising traditional customs.

A single Xhosa mom felt overwhelmed with emotions as he celebrated her child's return from the bush after weeks of separation.

Source: Briefly News