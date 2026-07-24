A Limpopo family arranged a helicopter to collect their son from initiation school, and the celebration was caught on video

The footage showed a crowd gathering in an open field as the chopper touched down against a dramatic mountain backdrop

The grand welcome sparked a wave of reactions online, with many saying they wanted the same treatment for their own children

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The picture on the left showed the family waiting for the helicopter to land. Image: @deronfavourbaloyi

Source: TikTok

A Limpopo family turned heads across South Africa after hiring a helicopter to bring their son home from initiation school. The celebratory moment was captured on video and shared widely online, sparking both admiration and plenty of jokes.

The footage showed an open grassy field set against a sweeping mountain backdrop. A small crowd gathered and erupted with excitement as the helicopter descended and touched down. An on-screen caption read:

"Welcome back from initiation school in Limpopo."

For the family, the gesture was clearly more than just transport. It was a statement, a celebration of a young man's return and the culture surrounding initiation.

Limpopo turns homecoming into a celebration

Initiation school holds deep cultural significance across many South African communities, marking the transition from boyhood to manhood. The Limpopo family's decision to welcome their son with a helicopter put a dramatic, modern spin on what is traditionally a community milestone.

The video by user @deronfavourbaloyi quickly drew attention and divided opinion. Some viewers were in awe, while others questioned the cost.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the helicopter homecoming

South Africans flooded the comments with everything from pride to playful envy:

EL wrote:

"I'm not from a family that went to initiation school, but seeing people doing their culture and beliefs makes me happy and I've no judgement at all."

Jenny said:

"Well done, Ses Doreen, you are a responsible mother."

Stone Ngobeni joked:

"Too much money for nothing."

Rakgadi Humi shared:

"I wish people could respect other people's culture and beliefs without being toxic."

Patie wrote:

"Wow guys, we're laughing at the price of the chopper. I'm also booking next year."

M said:

"I want my son to arrive in a chopper next year."

Connie Sebothoma declared:

"Limpopo is a country, bathong."

Nkateko Makamo wrote:

"I'm here for the jealous comments."

Ondylicious added:

"Eastern Cape started this trend years back."

3 Other Briefly News stories related to initiations

Kgomotso Dibetso went missing in June 2026 from Bra Happy Initiation School in Mabopane, Tshwane, where he was enrolled as an initiate.

A Xhosa woman posted a video showing people that she was extremely proud of her son.

36 Initiation-related deaths have been reported this summer across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News