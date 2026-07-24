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"It Looks Like Game": American Man Walks Into Walmart in SA for the First Time, Mzansi Reacts
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"It Looks Like Game": American Man Walks Into Walmart in SA for the First Time, Mzansi Reacts

by  Tendani Mungoni
2 min read
  • An American travel creator shared his first-ever Walmart experience while touring South Africa on 17 July 2026
  • The TikTok video showed him walking through the store's aisles, clearly surprised by what he found inside
  • South Africans flooded the comments with opinions on whether the store was actually anything new

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American traveller explores Walmart South Africa and sparks local comparisons
Mike gave his take on Joburg Walmart. Image: @travelwithmiked
Source: TikTok

An American travel creator got more than he bargained for when he stumbled upon a Walmart in South Africa. TikToker @travelwithmiked posted the walkthrough on 17 July 2026, and South Africans had a lot to say about it.

In the video, the creator films himself exploring the store's aisles in a relaxed, first-person style, commenting that it was the first Walmart he had come across during his travels. He described the store as looking "pretty much the same" as what he expected, and wrapped up his tour by calling it "pretty cool."

Walmart’s mission and values

Walmart is a people-focused, technology-driven retailer committed to helping customers save money and live better. Since opening its first store, the company has expanded globally while adapting to changing customer needs. Through low prices, innovation, convenience, associate growth and community support, Walmart aims to create trusted shopping experiences and strengthen communities worldwide.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Puts the Store in Perspective

Viewers on his page were quick to weigh in, and not everyone was impressed. Several viewers pointed out that the store looked identical to local chains they already knew well.

@Philla wrote:

"Looks like Checkers Hyper"

@Ndlovu Masingita said:

"just game"

@mysticblue59♊️🇿🇦 added:

"it looks like Game and Makro, nothing special about it"

@Crash noted:

"Their Walmart look clean though!"

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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