An American travel creator shared his first-ever Walmart experience while touring South Africa on 17 July 2026

The TikTok video showed him walking through the store's aisles, clearly surprised by what he found inside

South Africans flooded the comments with opinions on whether the store was actually anything new

Mike gave his take on Joburg Walmart. Image: @travelwithmiked

Source: TikTok

An American travel creator got more than he bargained for when he stumbled upon a Walmart in South Africa. TikToker @travelwithmiked posted the walkthrough on 17 July 2026, and South Africans had a lot to say about it.

In the video, the creator films himself exploring the store's aisles in a relaxed, first-person style, commenting that it was the first Walmart he had come across during his travels. He described the store as looking "pretty much the same" as what he expected, and wrapped up his tour by calling it "pretty cool."

Walmart’s mission and values

Walmart is a people-focused, technology-driven retailer committed to helping customers save money and live better. Since opening its first store, the company has expanded globally while adapting to changing customer needs. Through low prices, innovation, convenience, associate growth and community support, Walmart aims to create trusted shopping experiences and strengthen communities worldwide.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Puts the Store in Perspective

Viewers on his page were quick to weigh in, and not everyone was impressed. Several viewers pointed out that the store looked identical to local chains they already knew well.

@Philla wrote:

"Looks like Checkers Hyper"

@Ndlovu Masingita said:

"just game"

@mysticblue59♊️🇿🇦 added:

"it looks like Game and Makro, nothing special about it"

@Crash noted:

"Their Walmart look clean though!"

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Source: Briefly News