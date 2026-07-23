CAF opened a global tender process for the commercial rights to three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments

The 2025 AFCON in Morocco recorded a 95% growth in commercial revenues and drew over 3.2 billion TV viewers

Interested parties have until 24 August 2026 to submit bids covering media, broadcast and sponsorship rights

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CAF has opened bidding for the global commercial rights to AFCON 2028, 2032 and 2036. Image: CAF_media

Source: Twitter

AFRICA — The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has formally invited bids for the global commercial rights to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions, marking one of the most significant commercial moves in the history of African football.

The Invitation to Tender, published on Thursday, 23 July 2026, covers media, broadcast and sponsorship rights across all three tournaments. Prospective bidders have until Monday, 24 August 2026 at 17h00 Cairo local time (14h00 GMT) to submit their proposals.

AFCON's rising commercial value

CAF's decision to bundle three consecutive tournaments into a single tender reflects the competition's rapid commercial ascent. The 2025 edition, hosted in Morocco, drew a television audience exceeding 3.2 billion viewers and generated six billion digital views.

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This placed AFCON third among global national team football events, behind only the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.

Commercial revenues from the Morocco tournament grew by 95% compared to previous editions. CAF cited this as evidence of the competition's expanding appeal and the confidence sponsors have placed in African football.

What CAF seeks in a partner

Through the tender, CAF aims to identify a partner capable of building a world-class structure for distributing media rights, managing sponsorships and deploying marketing assets across the three competitions. The governing body stated that revenue generated through this process is essential to funding football development across the continent.

CAF's stated objectives include maximising global exposure for the tournament and delivering a high-quality viewing experience for fans worldwide. The organisation is seeking what it described as an "innovative partner" able to unlock new revenue streams and enhance the competition's long-term commercial sustainability.

Interested parties have been directed to contact CAF via mediasales@cafonline.com and legalaffairs@cafonline.com, with further enquiries handled through communications@cafonline.com.

CAF breaks silence on AFCON 2027 confusion

Briefly News previously reported that CAF was forced to address growing confusion after conflicting claims about the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations spread among fans and media.

The governing body issued a fresh clarification and also shared an important update linked to the road to the next AFCON tournament.

Source: Briefly News