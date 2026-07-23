A video of a Chinese woman resisting arrest in Johannesburg went viral on 21 July 2026

The woman repeatedly refused to climb into the police van, asking officers to justify her arrest

South Africans online were furious, saying an African national would have been treated very differently

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Police officers tried to get an Asian woman into their car for questioning, but she refused. Image: @Judaeda3

Source: Twitter

A Chinese woman's refusal to board a police van during an arrest in Johannesburg sparked widespread outrage online after a video of the incident went viral on 21 July 2026. In the clip, the woman is seen among a group being detained by police. When officers directed her to climb into the back of the van, she flatly refused. She kept questioning why she was being arrested and told the police she had a digital copy of her passport on her phone.

Police attempt to get the woman inside the van

The officers explained that a hard copy was required in the clip shared by X user @Judaeda3. She then stalled further, insisting that someone was on their way with the document. Rather than firmly placing her inside the vehicle, the officers appeared to negotiate with her. They eventually told her that the person bringing her documents would be able to find her at the police station, and she should get in.

Watch the X video that sparked the debate online below:

Mzansi reacts to the Johannesburg arrest video

What struck a nerve with South Africans watching the video was not the arrest itself, but the officer's patience throughout the standoff. Many viewers felt that had the woman been an African national, the encounter would have gone very differently.

User @Zweli_1985 said:

"Why are they begging her? She was supposed to be shoved into that van for her insolence 😤."

User @SamuelKeka49306 wrote:

"Get in, maan! It's easy; climb into the van 🚐. You wasted time; push her in."

User @Sipho490708 noted:

"Look at how much they are scared of her, but if it were African, it would be a different story."

User @Lulu__Ags asked:

"Why are they treating her like a princess?"

User @lsguduza added:

"Stop giving her special treatment."

User @BishopRams said:

"Playtime is over."

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Source: Briefly News