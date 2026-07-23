South African TikToker @khanya_nomnganga shared a video revealing her marriage collapsed just one day after her wedding

She explained that her husband had been hiding a relationship with her best friend, who fell pregnant a month before the wedding

Thousands of viewers flooded the comments begging her to share the full story from the beginning

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Khanya, on the right, explained what really happened in her marriage. Image: @khanya_nomnganga

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has gone viral after opening up about how her marriage fell apart within 24 hours of her wedding day. TikToker @khanya_nomnganga posted a confessional-style video responding to a comment about ‘Married at First Sight,’ sharing the short but painful story of how she ended up divorced almost as soon as she said ‘I do.’

In the clip, she explained that she had been in a relationship with a man she refers to as Jonas. In 2024, he began fighting with her best friend, which she initially brushed off. By 2025, she discovered that the two had actually been dating. Then, in early 2026, just one month before the wedding, she found out her best friend was pregnant with Jonas's child. Despite everything, she made the painful decision to go ahead with the wedding.

The day everything fell apart

The ceremony went ahead, but the marriage did not survive even one night. On what was supposed to be the start of their honeymoon, she found Jonas with her best friend. User @khanya_nomnganga kept her video brief, telling viewers she had summarised a very long and complicated story.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi demands the full story

The video sparked an enormous response, with viewers refusing to accept a summary and demanding she break the story into multiple parts.

Mbali_enhle353 said:

"Ngeke oe cela kukunika my WhatsApp number ungenzele i voice note or video call uyiqale from scratch. [No way, can you give me your WhatsApp number and do a voice note or video call starting from the very beginning]/."

Melanin_Monroe wrote:

"Sesi, we are unemployed, we definitely have time."

LaGinz said:

"Yoooh what a horrible friend you also had. 💔💔"

LaMathonsi asked:

"The 'best friend' that you found with him at the hotel, is the one that he was expecting a child with or someone new?"

Luluh commented:

"Wekushadelani kanti? [Why did you even get married then]."

Anto joked:

"Ok thanks for the intro, now begin with the background of the study, literature review, methodology and conclusion please."

Mandisa KaMakhanya M wrote:

"Sixoxele nje kahle sisi, sizothatha ileave emsebenzini… we are here for you. [Just talk to us properly, sis, we will take leave from work… we are here for you].”

Main chick asked:

"Are you okay though? 🥺"

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A Rhode Island woman won a R65 million lottery jackpot shortly after her divorce was finalised.

Source: Briefly News