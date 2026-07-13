Zuchu stunned fans after announcing she is ending her marriage to Diamond Platnumz following six years together

The emotional announcement came just hours after fresh rumours claimed the singer is pregnant

Diamond Platnumz has yet to publicly address the split, leaving fans speculating about the future of their relationship

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Zuchu says she is ending her marriage to Diamond Platnumz. Image: Zuchu and Diamond Platinumz

Source: Instagram

African music power couple Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz have once again found themselves dominating headlines after the singer announced that she is ending their marriage.

The emotional revelation came just hours after fresh pregnancy rumours surfaced online, leaving fans stunned and sparking widespread debate across social media about the future of one of East Africa's most talked-about celebrity relationships.

Diamond Platnumz's wife announces divorce

The East African entertainment industry has been rocked after Tanzanian singer Zuchu announced that she is ending her marriage to music superstar Diamond Platnumz.

The singer, whose real name is Zuhura Othman, shared the heartbreaking update on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she had decided to walk away after six years with Diamond, born Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack.

According to a report by TUKO.co.ke, Zuchu said she is choosing herself and wants to focus on healing, her health and her music career while asking fans to respect her privacy during this difficult period.

See the Instagram post below:

Pregnancy rumours fuel more speculation

The publication also stated that the announcement came only hours after Tanzanian MP and Diamond's close friend, Baba Levo, sparked widespread speculation by claiming Zuchu is pregnant. However, the singer did not confirm or deny the reports in her statement, choosing instead to concentrate on announcing the end of her marriage.

The timing has left fans with more questions than answers, with many wondering whether the pregnancy rumours played any role in the couple's latest chapter. Neither Zuchu nor Diamond has provided further details about what led to the split.

Couple's rocky romance grabs attention

Fans react after Zuchu announces her split from Diamond Platnumz. Image: Zuchu an Diamond Platinumz

Source: Instagram

Zuchu and Diamond's relationship has kept fans talking for years. The pair experienced several public breakups and reconciliations before privately tying the knot last year. Their romance has often dominated headlines across East Africa, making them one of the region's most closely followed celebrity couples.

Diamond's love life has also been a major talking point beyond music. The award-winning Bongo Flava star gained even more international attention through Netflix's Young, Famous & African, where his complicated relationships became part of the reality show's biggest storylines.

With Diamond yet to break his silence, fans across social media continue to speculate about whether this marks the final chapter in the couple's rollercoaster romance or another unexpected twist in one of African entertainment's most talked-about love stories.

Diamond and Cassper spark collaboration buzz

Recently Briefly News reported that South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz sparked excitement after they were spotted working together in a recording studio. A video shared online showed the two award-winning artists alongside producer S2Kizzy, fuelling speculation that they are preparing to release a new collaboration.

Fans across Africa celebrated the reunion, with many saying they were eager to hear what the hitmakers had been cooking up after previously teasing plans to work together.

Source: Briefly News