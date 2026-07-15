A Rhode Island woman won a R65 million lottery jackpot shortly after her divorce was finalised

Her ex-husband took her to court claiming the winning scratch-off ticket was bought before the marriage legally ended

The state's highest court ruled the ticket was purchased after the divorce, awarding her the full prize

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Man with lottery ticket. Image: Karl Tapales

Source: Getty Images

A Rhode Island woman walked away with a R65 million lottery jackpot and her freedom, after the state's highest court dismissed her ex-husband's attempt to claim a portion of her winnings. The woman won a $4 million scratch-off prize shortly after her divorce came through.

Her ex-husband argued the ticket may have been purchased before their marriage was legally dissolved, which would have entitled him to a share under marital property laws. The court did not agree. Judges ruled that the ticket was bought after the divorce was finalised, meaning the windfall belonged entirely to her. The decision brought a years-long legal battle to a close.

A court battle she won twice

The case turned on a single question of timing. Under marital property law, assets acquired during a marriage can be split between spouses. But once a divorce is finalised, each person's finances are their own. Her ex-husband's entire argument rested on the possibility that the ticket fell within the window of their marriage, and the court found that it did not.

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The Internet had thoughts

People online were not shy about sharing how they felt. The story by @dailymail page drew thousands of comments:

CocoDeRock said:

"What a dream to ditch a crusty man and then immediately win the lottery. LUCKIEST WOMAN ALIVE."

C.walker.o_o wrote:

"Sounds like she won the lottery twice."

Amber Spellmeyer added:

"The universe rewarding her being like 'see? See! See what happens when you leave that dusty man!'"

Carolyn Grogan said:

"He gets nothing. They were divorced."

Gracendignity explained:

"Finances are separate at the date of separation. So if she won the lottery literally 60 seconds after they were legally separated, he has no claim to it."

Just a girl wrote:

"Seems like god's gift to her for whatever she went through in that marriage."

A Hug in a Bug added:

"She won it as an unmarried woman he has no rights, he could have bought a ticket himself his fault he didn't."

Hat said:

"Good for her. He likely wanted the divorce in the first place. Karma."

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Source: Briefly News