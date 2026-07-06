One lucky South African has become an instant multi-millionaire after matching all the numbers in Friday's PowerBall draw

The win comes just days after three other players shared a massive cascading jackpot earlier in the week

South Africans flooded the comments with questions about how the payout process works and what cascading jackpots really mean

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A glass sphere with lotto balls. Images: JOEL SAGET / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has a brand new multi-millionaire after one lucky player scooped the entire PowerBall jackpot in Friday's draw.

Sizekhaya, the operator of the National Lottery, confirmed that the R69.5 million jackpot from the draw on 3 July 2026 was won by a single ticket holder who matched all five main numbers along with the PowerBall bonus number.

The winning numbers drawn were 9, 14, 27, 32 and 34, with the bonus ball coming in at 15. The winner's identity has not been made public, so for now, Mzansi can only guess who's waking up nearly R70 million richer.

There were no winners in the PowerBall Xtra draw that night, so the jackpot rolls over to the next draw.

How the win compares to recent jackpots

This win follows a massive week for lottery players in South Africa. Just days earlier, on 30 June 2026, three lucky players each walked away with over R45 million after the PowerBall Xtra jackpot cascaded down to the next prize division.

A cascading jackpot happens when nobody matches all the required numbers for the top prize, so the money rolls down and gets shared among winners in a lower division instead, meaning more people end up walking away with life-changing amounts.

With Friday's win now confirmed, the PowerBall jackpot resets and moves on to the next draw, scheduled for Tuesday, 7 July, with an estimated R7 million up for grabs. The PowerBall Xtra jackpot sits at an estimated R6 million for the same draw.

Confusion around cascading jackpots

Not everyone is a fan of how the new cascading system works. Some players have raised concerns that spreading the jackpot across more winners means smaller individual payouts, especially since ticket prices have also gone up.

Others simply want more information on how the process works and which draws it applies to.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi is interested in the Lotto winning system

The comments were full of questions and reactions about the jackpot system on the Facebook page:

@Ayas Zimase asked:

"Let's start here first, what is cascading?"

@Lungelo Mbatha said:

"Thank you for this. From now on there'll be more lottery winners."

@Collins Ntelele questioned:

"Matchplay 13 jackpot = R40000. Are you for real?"

@Mthobisi Zondi asked:

"Does the cascading apply on Powerball as well, or is it on Powerball Extra only? What determines the cascading?"

@Qawekazi Elihle said:

"This is amazing, you bring more light."

A woman in tears. Images: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on SA's biggest lotto wins

Briefly News recently reported on good news for players holding on to old winning tickets, after Sizekhaya confirmed how they can still be claimed.

recently reported on good news for players holding on to old winning tickets, after Sizekhaya confirmed how they can still be claimed. An unemployed man from KZN changed his life completely after picking his own numbers and landing a jackpot worth well over R100 million.

Three South Africans became overnight multi-millionaires together after a historic cascading jackpot split a massive prize between them.

Source: Briefly News