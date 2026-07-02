Three lucky South African players became overnight multi-millionaires, winning over R45 million each

The payout resulted from the first-ever jackpot cascade in the PowerBall Xtra draw, and it changed three lives

Experts emphasise strategic planning to manage the complex psychological and financial transition to wealth

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On 30 June 2026, three South African lottery participants secured fortunes in the PowerBall Xtra draw. They split a massive prize pool through a rare "jackpot cascade" mechanism. This historic payout occurred because there was no winner for the primary jackpot and funds rolled down to grant each of the three players R45.7 million. Standard Bank celebrated that one of the winners was their customer who purchased a R60 ticket on their banking app.

3 lotto players made history by hitting a major jackpot. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Sizekhaya's 30 June lotto draw marked a milestone for the new national lottery operator. They ensured significant payouts occur every fourth draw rather than allowing rollovers to continue indefinitely. With a R137 million total payout, the three winners now face the complex reality of "Sudden Wealth Syndrome." Financial psychologists note that rapid transitions to extreme affluence can trigger negative effects if not managed carefully.

To avoid the "lottery curse" where winners lose their fortunes within years, experts recommend a disciplined management strategy. New millionaires are encouraged to maintain anonymity to prevent unwanted attention. Winners can benefit from observing a "cooling-off" period of six to twelve months before making major purchases. A professional team, including a financial planner and a tax attorney, is vital for resisting social pressure. The most sustainable approach involves living off generated interest and dividends rather than the total cash prize. Not living off the main prize prevents the "lifestyle creep" that often depletes even the largest jackpots. See the post of Standard Bank celebrating one of the winners:

SA discusses lotto win

The announcement of the triple-win ignited public excitement. People were abuzz as South Africans celebrated the life-changing news for the anonymous victors. Some Sizekhaya's cascade format, noting avoiding indefinite rollovers, went a long way to spreading the wealth. Read the comments below:

Sizekhaya started live lotto draws since taking over as the national lottery operator. Image: Tebogo ProVerb Thekisho

Source: Facebook

@SMakgobathe asked:

"I need to know how this cascading jackpot works. Why is it won by division 2?"

@za_lottery replied:

"If no player hits the top prize tier (Division 1), the jackpot "rolls down" and is distributed among the lower, easier-to-match prize tiers, Seshele. #Sizekhaya #SAPowerball #SANationalLottery."

@MemelasNgwekazi applauded"

"Congratulations to the winners. I love cascading; it prevents many rollouts."

@Sibonel20489957 was curious:

"I hope you do share at least where the three tickets that won Powerball extra were purchased! Please."

Mzukisi Dumalisile added:

"Congratulations to the one ,I am just wondering why people saying it's a scam lottery."

Cheslin Alroy Dooks exclaimed:

"Wow. Congratulations to the lucky winner."

Other Briefly News stories about lotto winners

The first lotto winner under a new national lottery operator secured R100 million and left many South Africans floored.

A man working in the mining sector claimed his lotto win, and his profession sparked controversy among people interested in the lottery.

South Africans were moved by the wholesome plans that a lotto winner shared after they claimed their cash prize of millions.

Source: Briefly News