A Cape Town pensioner became an instant multi-millionaire after winning the Powerball Plus jackpot, turning his manually selected ticket into a life-changing moment

South Africans were drawn to the heartwarming story of a Cape Town pensioner whose long-time Lotto routine suddenly turned into millions, sparking widespread interest and hopeful conversations online.

A Cape Town pensioner has stepped into a new chapter of his life after winning just over R13 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot, according to IOL. The winning ticket came from a retailer in Bergvliet, taken from the 19 November 2025 draw, where the man spent R70 and selected his numbers manually. Ithuba confirmed that the married father has always played the same way, choosing numbers based on the birthdates of his loved ones and playing at least twice a week. He told Ithuba that his favourite game has always been the Lotto, and although he often wins smaller amounts, he has never experienced anything close to this life-changing moment. Now officially a multi-millionaire, the pensioner says the win is both exciting and overwhelming as he plans for the future.

The winner explained that he is excited about buying a new car but plans to remain responsible with his money, especially as someone already in retirement. He shared that while investing wisely is a priority, he also wants to spoil his wife with a bit of shopping, something that feels long overdue. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated him, saying they are thrilled to celebrate another South African becoming a National Lottery millionaire.

Grandfather hits life-changing jackpot

The pensioner had followed his usual routine of manually selecting numbers based on family birthdates. Details about the R70 ticket and his twice-a-week habit of playing the Lotto formed the core of the update as more information became available. The account of how he realised he had won, along with his plans to invest responsibly and improve his household, added further context to the announcement. The win stood out as one of the week’s more notable Lotto updates due to the size of the jackpot and the personal background shared through Ithuba.

The win marks a major turning point for the pensioner, who now enters retirement with a level of financial security many elders hope for but rarely achieve. With decades of working, raising a family and budgeting on a fixed income behind him, the jackpot gives him room to plan his future with far more comfort. His intention to invest wisely, buy a car, and spoil his wife adds a practical and personal touch to his plans, showing how the money will be used to improve everyday life. For someone in his position, the jackpot represents stability, relief and the chance to enjoy his later years with fewer financial worries.

