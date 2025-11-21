South Africa's national lottery announced that another South African became an overnight millionaire

The Lotto announced the winner of its latest draw, and they were lucky enough to secure themselves multiple millions

South Africans shared their reactions to seeing the massive cash prize that is due to one person who took a chance by playing the lotto

A new announcement by the South African lottery revealed the brand new winner. The lucky player managed to score several millions after putting faith in Ithuba.

A lotto winner is set to become a multi-millionaire. Image: Reafonbgates / Pexels / Freepik

Source: UGC

The national lottery operator took to social media to share the good news for one lucky person. Many people were stunned by the huge cash prize.

The South African lottery announced a brand new winner of several million rands, shared the announcement on 19 November, following the results of a Lotto Plus2 draw. The lucky player won a total of R13,813,341. In the same draw, another person won more than R20,000 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball. The winning numbers of the draw were: 03, 10, 19, 42, 49, 50 and bonus ball: 18

South Africa stunned by lotto jackpot

Some people thought that the winner was fortunate. X users commented on the video, expressing their doubt about the national lottery operator. The National Lottery Commission has been implicated in reports of alleged fraud involving some high-profile celebrities, resulting in distrust from the public. The latest draw raised questions as the initial jackpot estimation was R19 million, and some X users became suspicious.

Some lotto jackpots depend on ticket sales. Image: wb2008 / Pexels

Source: UGC

The estimated jackpot is based on expected ticket sales for the upcoming draw and is calculated at 50% of total sales. Guaranteed jackpots are not affected by sales and will change if the estimated jackpot amount exceeds the guaranteed jackpot. If there is no winner, the prize becomes part of the next jackpot. According to The Lotter, South Africa's biggest jackpot in history was R232, 1313,759.

@moss284408 was optimistic about their win:

"Hope it's me!"

@tjmotau13 was happy for the winner.

"Congratulations."

@Tamsisero wrote:

"From an estimated R17m down to a R13m payout ni estimeytha ukunya shem."

Kghgh was stunned by the initial jackpot estimate:

"Maybe it's me being uneducated. Or it's the amount after tax. What the hell is going on with the Lotto?"

@PromiseMabaso10 also shared their thought on the NLC:

"Ithuba is using the national lottery, and the country is not saying anything they it something fishy is happening in there."

Other Briefly News stories about lotto wins

South Africans congratulated a man who won more than R100 million, and he shared his plans for it.

A lotto winner from Mpumalanga told people everything that he planned on doing with his life-changing cash prize

People were touched by the story of a self-employed mother who played the Lotto and made it big with several million dollars.

Online users were stunned by the massive lotto winnings due to a woman who was struggling to make ends meet after her husband was unemployed for years.

Source: Briefly News