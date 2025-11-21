Global site navigation

Lotto Winner Secures More Than R10M in Latest Draw, South Africa Questions Jackpot Win
by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • South Africa's national lottery announced that another South African became an overnight millionaire
  • The Lotto announced the winner of its latest draw, and they were lucky enough to secure themselves multiple millions
  • South Africans shared their reactions to seeing the massive cash prize that is due to one person who took a chance by playing the lotto

A new announcement by the South African lottery revealed the brand new winner. The lucky player managed to score several millions after putting faith in Ithuba.

Lotto winner set to become multi-millionaire
A lotto winner is set to become a multi-millionaire. Image: Reafonbgates / Pexels / Freepik
The national lottery operator took to social media to share the good news for one lucky person. Many people were stunned by the huge cash prize.

The South African lottery announced a brand new winner of several million rands, shared the announcement on 19 November, following the results of a Lotto Plus2 draw. The lucky player won a total of R13,813,341. In the same draw, another person won more than R20,000 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball. The winning numbers of the draw were: 03, 10, 19, 42, 49, 50 and bonus ball: 18

South Africa stunned by lotto jackpot

Some people thought that the winner was fortunate. X users commented on the video, expressing their doubt about the national lottery operator. The National Lottery Commission has been implicated in reports of alleged fraud involving some high-profile celebrities, resulting in distrust from the public. The latest draw raised questions as the initial jackpot estimation was R19 million, and some X users became suspicious.

Some lotto jacpots depend on the ticket sales
Some lotto jackpots depend on ticket sales. Image: wb2008 / Pexels
The estimated jackpot is based on expected ticket sales for the upcoming draw and is calculated at 50% of total sales. Guaranteed jackpots are not affected by sales and will change if the estimated jackpot amount exceeds the guaranteed jackpot. If there is no winner, the prize becomes part of the next jackpot. According to The Lotter, South Africa's biggest jackpot in history was R232, 1313,759.

@moss284408 was optimistic about their win:

"Hope it's me!"

@tjmotau13 was happy for the winner.

"Congratulations."

@Tamsisero wrote:

"From an estimated R17m down to a R13m payout ni estimeytha ukunya shem."

Kghgh was stunned by the initial jackpot estimate:

"Maybe it's me being uneducated. Or it's the amount after tax. What the hell is going on with the Lotto?"

@PromiseMabaso10 also shared their thought on the NLC:

"Ithuba is using the national lottery, and the country is not saying anything they it something fishy is happening in there."

Other Briefly News stories about lotto wins

