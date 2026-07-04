A man filmed himself telling a petrol attendant a story, counting out cash for every second the attendant listened without interrupting

The attendant had no idea what was happening behind the scenes, laughing along as the amount of cash grew bigger and bigger

South Africans loved the clip, with many saying it summed up why petrol attendants are some of the kindest people around

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A man giving a tip to a petrol attendant. Images: @theboyssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

A content creator has warmed hearts online after filming a sweet exchange with a petrol attendant that turned into an unexpected reward. Instagram user @theboyssouthafrica posted the clip on 2 June 2026 with the caption:

"Every second he listens without interrupting = +10 tip. He doesn't know that 😂🇿🇦"

In the video, the man starts telling the attendant a story about getting attacked by a dog. He jokes that the dog, named Bobby, should be locked up for what it did, and that he now has to go to the vet.

The whole time, he's quietly counting out R10 notes for every second the attendant listens without cutting in. The attendant has no clue what's going on; he just listens, laughs at the jokes and sympathises with the man's story.

Petrol attendant gets R150 tip

By the time the story wraps up, the man has counted out R150 in R10 notes, all without the attendant seeing a cent of it building up. When he finally hands over the money, the attendant is genuinely touched. He tells the man he's made his whole day, a small moment that ended up meaning a lot more than either of them expected.

Why the tip means so much

Petrol attendants in South Africa work long hours, often in tough conditions, and rarely get this kind of recognition.

The video touched viewers because it showed something simple where someone took the time to actually listen, turning into a genuine reward. It's a reminder of how far a small act of patience and kindness can go.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi loves the petrol attendant's kind moment

The comments section on the Instagram page was full of love for the story:

@whatdidvinsay pointed out:

"Petrol attendants are the best!! ⛽️"

@nketsi636 added:

"Petrol attendants are the most friendliest people in SA 🙌🫶🏽"

@moe.uzxir joked:

"Yoh, lemme follow now.. my time will come 😭🙏"

@moodleyalvira said:

"😆 aah that's funny."

@kayyyg28 suggested:

"Honestly, just go back and give him that R1000. He is such a sweetie, and he deserves it probably more than the next person."

@brandi_le_breton laughed:

"This convo is so classic lmao 😂 I got attacked by a dog 'Is it' 😂😂"

A man telling a petrol attendant a story. Images: @theboyssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

More on petrol attendants' kindness

Briefly News recently reported on a former petrol attendant whose dream car just got a lot closer to reality after a major motor company reached out to him.

recently reported on a former petrol attendant whose dream car just got a lot closer to reality after a major motor company reached out to him. Another attendant left South Africans in tears after pausing his shift to help an injured stray dog.

One quick-thinking attendant's actions during an emergency sparked a wave of support that raised an amount of money nobody expected.

Source: Briefly News