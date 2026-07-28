Dricus du Plessis' head coach, Morné Visser, uses a secret numerical code shouted in Afrikaans to tactically direct his fighter during bouts

The system has drawn comparisons to Rassie Erasmus's sideline control in rugby, with Visser managing pace and movement in real time

The revelation comes after Du Plessis scored a dominant win over Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight

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Dricus du Plessis' head coach, Morné Visser, has been revealed to use a secret numerical code, called out in Afrikaans from the corner, to direct the South African UFC fighter's tactics during live bouts.

Dricus du Plessis’ Coach Morné Visser’s Secret Number Code Behind UFC Success Revealed

Source: Instagram

The method involves Visser shouting specific numbers in Afrikaans between and during rounds, forming a coded language that shapes Du Plessis' movement, decision-making, and pace management inside the cage. The approach has drawn widespread comparisons to the sideline orchestration associated with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus in rugby, earning Visser a similar reputation for high-level tactical control in a combat sports setting.

Visser's corner strategy

The numerical system is designed to operate in real time, allowing Visser to communicate adjustments without opponents or their teams deciphering the instructions. By using Afrikaans as the medium and numbers as the signals, the code functions as a private tactical language between coach and fighter. The strategy mirrors the kind of structured, play-by-play direction more commonly associated with team sports than individual combat disciplines.

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Visser has been a central figure in Du Plessis' career, and his role in the fighter's recent wins has drawn renewed attention following Stillknocks' dominant performance over Nigerian former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight.

Du Plessis back on track after title loss

The victory over Usman has put Du Plessis firmly back in contention after he lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025. The win was widely viewed as a statement performance, and the coaching strategy underpinning it has since come under the spotlight.

Visser's corner work and the coded communication system are now being credited as a key component of Du Plessis' in-fight composure and tactical execution, reinforcing the coach's standing as one of the more strategically minded figures in the South African MMA scene.

Source: Briefly News