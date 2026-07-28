Banyana Banyana lost 2-1 to Tanzania in their WAFCON 2026 opener at Casablanca’s Moulay Rachid Stadium on Monday night

A TikTok video captured by user @yandii showed rows of empty seats despite the team’s continental football legacy

Fans compared the low turnout to the massive support Bafana Bafana men’s team received during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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The Banyana Banyana squad lining up. Image: Banyana Banyana

Source: Facebook

South African fans reacted with disappointment after a TikTok video showed near-empty stands. The clip captured Banyana Banyana’s shock 2-1 WAFCON loss to Tanzania in Morocco.

The match happened on Monday night at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca. Banyana dominated possession but could not convert their chances into goals.

Empty seats spark comparisons to men’s team support

Banyana Banyana entered their WAFCON opener full of confidence and control. They dominated possession from the first whistle against a determined Tanzanian side. Despite their pressure, poor finishing cost them an early lead in Casablanca. Tanzania capitalised late, scoring the winning goal in the 87th minute of play.

South African TikToker @yandii shared a video showing the stadium’s empty seats during the match. Viewers said the turnout felt disheartening given the team’s history of success.

Some pointed out that fans woke up early for the men’s team’s World Cup matches. Others said women’s football deserves the same enthusiasm shown to Bafana Bafana.

Comparisons grew after South Africa spent nearly R31 million on a men’s World Cup delegation. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie defended the spending as lawful and properly disclosed in Parliament.

Opposition parties had questioned the cost of sending officials to Mexico and the United States. Many social media users said the same energy should extend to women’s football.

The 2026 WAFCON tournament runs in Morocco from late July until mid-August. It also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Banyana Banyana won the competition back in 2022 under coach Desiree Ellis.

Banyana Banyana will next face Ivory Coast on Friday in a must-win group match. The team hopes for stronger crowds and louder support as the tournament continues.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News