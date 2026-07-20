A video of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini sharply reprimanding someone during lobola proceedings went viral on 20 July 2026

The king paid 70 cattle to seal lobola for Swazi Princess Sihle Mdluli, who officially joined the Zulu Royal House

South Africans clashed online over whether the king's conduct reflected cultural authority or disrespect

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King MisuZulu ka Zwlithini paid loboa for his fourth wife Sihle Dlamini. Image: @eliotchauke1/X

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A video of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini drew sharp debate online after it captured him firmly gesturing and audibly reprimanding someone outdoors during lobola proceedings on 19 July 2026.

The clip, shared on X showed the king dressed in traditional attire and surrounded by a crowd. His tone and manner when reprimading a man amongst his group sparked immediate reaction,

Social media reacts to King's 'harsh' demeanour

In the tredning video, the King can be heard adressing a an called Bongani, telling him not to speak nonsense, before telling him to 'get way from here'. Critics describing his behaviour as rude and unbefitting a leader, while others argued it was consistent with how Zulu royalty has always carried itself.

The proceedings this past weekend marked the formal conclusion of lobola negotiations at the Mdluli homestead in Mgobodzi, Mpumalanga. With 70 cattle paid, plus an additional 10 to her father, Swazi Princess Sihle Mdluli officially transitioned from liphovela, meaning fiancée, to Undlunkulu KaMawewe Zulu, becoming the king's fourth wife. The title honours both her heritage and her new standing within the Zulu Royal House.

View video here:

Tradition vs modern standards

Supporters of the king pointed to cultural norms around Zulu royalty, with some drawing comparisons to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who displayed a similarly commanding manner. Critics, however, argued that position does not excuse the tone used toward people around him. The debate also stirred in the context of past controversy involving the king's conduct toward his third wife, Queen Myeni.

South Africans were divided in their response to @ISephara's post:

@thulimbono wrote:

"You're clueless. You know nothing about this subject. A king is not an elected secretary general of a political party baba."

@VusMuz_Magubs said:

"Reprimanding his subjects is not rude. He is the King after all."

@Tumsa_Eksel shared:

"The way he talks to people yoh ay. I saw where they were offloading the cows how he was speaking to people 😭😭😭😭"

@AdvoBarryRoux

"Being a king doesn’t excuse rudeness. Respect is earned, not inherited."

@Letsiri6 questioned:

"What's the importance of Kings in the current age we are in? I mean they are not leading anything or influencing society positively."

Misuzulu dismisses Thulasizwe Buthelezi

Briefly News reported that AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini removed Reverend Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi from his position as Traditional Prime Minister, known in Zulu as uNdunankulu, and replaced him with Buthelezi's deputy, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. This is the second time the King has dismissed Buthelezi after dismissing him for the first time in December 2024. The announcement was made on Tuesday morning through royal spokesperson Mpikayise Buthelezi in an official statement from the King's office.

Source: Briefly News