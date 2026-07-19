A video of Ayanda Borotho and Nomzamo Mbatha sharing a joyful moment together surfaced on X on 13 July 2026

The two South African stars were caught on camera singing along to Mary J Blige's Live Without You at what appeared to be an indoor social gathering

The candid clip quickly captured Mzansi's heart, with fans gushing over the pair's undeniable chemistry and beauty

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A video of Ayanda Borotho and Nomzamo Mbatha having a moment sparked reactions. Image: nomzamo_m, ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

Two of South Africa's most beloved stars, Ayanda Borotho and Nomzamo Mbatha, have set the internet ablaze with a heartwarming video that captures them in full fangirl mode, singing along to Mary J Blige's Live Without You at what looks like an indoor social gathering or restaurant.

The clip, shared on X by user @DonaldMakhasane on 13 July 2026, shows the pair locked in animated, expressive conversation, gesturing enthusiastically and even reaching toward each other's faces in what feels like a genuinely affectionate, unscripted moment. A fringed curtain backdrop and table settings with glasses frame the scene, while a bystander filming in the background hints at just how electric the encounter felt in the room.

Ayanda Borotho and Nomzamo Mbatha party together

What makes the video so compelling is its raw authenticity. There are no rehearsed poses or staged interactions, just two women clearly enjoying each other's company, united by a classic R&B track. Borotho, known for her role as Zola on Isidingo and her powerful advocacy work, wore a dark sequined jacket, while Mbatha, who has built a global profile after starring in the Hollywood blockbuster Coming 2 America, complemented her in a blue striped bodycon dress.

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The mood throughout the clip is warm and celebratory, the kind of genuine connection that social media users rarely get to witness from public figures.

Watch the moment Ayanda Borotho and Nomzamo Mbatha sing along together:

SA reacts to Ayanda Borotho and Nomzamo Mbatha partying

The video quickly drew admiring reactions from fans across the platform. Here is what some of them had to say:

@sile_siba remarked:

"They are so beautiful"

@NTHABEETee gushed:

"Ayanda is stunning, especially in person"

@ThaboMasterP shared:

"Two beautiful women"

@SelloMalul53652 said:

"Two beautiful South African Queens ❤️"

Mzansi reacted to Ayanda Borotho and Nomzamo Mbatha sharing a moment. Image: ayandaborotho, nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha and Siblings go on a sibling vacation

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings, Wendy Mbatha, Zamani Mbatha, and others, went on an international trip.

The Mbatha siblings vacationed in Europe, exploring Monaco and Paris, as well as attending the F1.

Source: Briefly News