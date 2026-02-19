Ayanda Borotho opened up about her thoughts on possibly dyeing her grey hair

The actress/ author shared photos flaunting her natural hair and asked followers to help her decide, and the reactions were in favour of her grey hair

Supporters gushed over Ayanda's photos and advised her to keep her hair as it is

Ayanda Borotho is thinking about dyeing her grey hair. Images: ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

Former Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho expressed some interest in dyeing her hair to temporarily get rid of the grey strands.

Famous for her role as Phumelele Zungu in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela, the 45-year-old actress and author shared photos showcasing her makeup and neatly done ponytail, with visible grey strands near the front edges of her hair.

"Let's talk about the grey hairs; to dye or not to dye? Sizani bo."

The mother of three, who previously emphasised the importance of self-care, rarely shares photos of her natural hair, often wearing wigs and protective hairstyles.

With her grey hair now starting to show, she expressed uncertainty about whether to let it have its moment or to dye it instead.

Getting older shows up in various forms for many people - from weakening bones and a fading memory to the inevitable appearance of grey hair. It is this change in hair colour, in particular, that is causing significant distress for the Unbecoming to Become: My Journey Back to Self author.

Reacting to her post, fans said Ayanda was the personification of "Ageing like fine wine," and advised her to keep her grey hair.

See Ayanda Borotho's pictures below.

Fans encourage Ayanda Borotho to keep her grey hair

Followers voted against Ayanda Borotho dyeing her hair. Read some of their comments below.

Reality TV star Lo Sithole posted:

"Please do not dye, you're beautiful."

lungile_mulaudzi said:

"No dyeing, please, it looks so cool."

nomali25 added:

"I'm 35 years old this year, and I'm loving my grey hair. Please don't dye it, sisi."

dr_makhosazana_dlamini wrote:

"You look good, sis, but either option will work."

tshedimaboe pleaded:

"DO NOT DYE, I REPEAT, DO NOT DYE. Those hairs are beautiful and unique."

Fans encouraged Ayanda Borotho to keep her grey hair. Image: ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

sibapiwe_hadebe advised:

"I have plenty on my head, I rock them with pride! So rock them, Mama."

phiwiee posted:

"Not to dye. I’ve also been trying to balance the hairstyles with the popping greys, but no dye shall enter the equation."

thandi_zondi could relate:

"Eish, it’s a tough one. I’m embracing mine, but sometimes, I'm tempted to dye it."

zamamkhwanazi1229 warned:

"One thing I know is that when you start dyeing, they come back quicker."

More in the comments were people sharing their experiences of having grey hair from as early as high school. Some recalled having similar thoughts to dye their grey hairs like Ayanda Borotho; however, many expressed finally embracing the look and encouraged Ayanda to do the same.

Khanyi Mbau's new look raises concerns

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau's latest public appearance in a now-viral video.

Online users were stunned upon seeing the actress's new look, commenting on her fair complexion and facelift, with many claiming she ruined her appearance.

Source: Briefly News