Zachary Porthen's explosive cameo against England sparked widespread praise from Springboks fans and the coaching staff

Rassie Erasmus explained why the young prop remained in the national setup despite limited URC game time

Passionate isiXhosa commentary of Porthen's big moment went viral, with many fans calling for it to become the norm

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Springboks youngster Zachary Porthen delivered an impressive performance on Saturday 4 July 2026 as South Africa beat England 45-21 in the revamped Nations Championship at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Zachary Porthen is challenged by Beno Obano of England during the 2026 Nations Championship. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The 23-year-old earned only his fourth Test cap after coming off the bench, but made an immediate impact. His cameo featured a destructive carry that ripped through the England defence, while his work rate and energy around the field backed up what the Springboks coaches had already seen during training.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus praised the prop, saying he had proved his worth despite limited game time in the Vodacom URC this past season.

"We would've loved Zach to play more games in the United Rugby Championship," Erasmus said.

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"He would've been roughed up as a tighthead, and we want him to go through tough times. That has happened in the last three weeks where he's been scrumming against Ox Nché, Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu."

Erasmus admitted the Springboks had not seen enough of Porthen in competitive matches to fully assess him, but said the 23-year-old had consistently impressed the coaching staff during national training camps.

The Bok coach said Porthen's quality in open play had never been in doubt. Although his limited URC appearances meant there was less evidence to judge him on, the coaches were encouraged by everything they had seen from him in training.

After his eye-catching display against England, Porthen strengthened his case for more opportunities as South Africa prepare to face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Asher Opoku-Fordjour of England is challenged by Zachary Porthen of South Africa during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and England . Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks fans praise isiXhosa commentary

While Porthen's performance caught the attention of many supporters, the passionate isiXhosa commentary also became a talking point on social media.

@Ayanda06728548 wrote:

"Xhosa commentary should be the standard 😅."

SuperSport Rugby also shared a clip of the moment, captioning it

"🙆‍♂️ 'ZECHARIAH!!' The isiXhosa commentators loved Zach Porthen's massive bump 😂💥."

Zach Porthen earns praise from Springboks fans

Fans were equally impressed by the young prop's display.

@BadNews_Bongani wrote:

"When a prop goes, stay away."

@Lungz1ads1 commented:

"Marx taken without the ball meantime 😂😂."

@MrRobot55DSL added:

"Poor Marx tackled without the ball 😂."

@RiaanNelZA posted:

"Zach is a future Bok captain. He is a born leader and a unit. He is the future of Bok rugby."

@VIVOBAREFOOTZA wrote:

"Guy is pure box office 🔥🔥 So much talent 👀."

Watch the clip below.

Porthen's performance was further rewarded when Erasmus named him on the bench for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Scotland after announcing his squad on Monday, 6 July.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News