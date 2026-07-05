Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been linked with a potential move to Italian Serie A giants after his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Bafana Bafana star's agent has come out to confirm reports linking the young defender with the European giants this summer

The South African international representative also commented on reports linking her clients with a move to the English Premier League

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Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi could be set for another high-profile transfer just months after swapping Orlando Pirates for MLS outfit Chicago Fire.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi competes for the ball with Jonathan David during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The South African centre-back has reportedly attracted serious interest from Italian champions Napoli, with the player's representative confirming the Serie A giants are closely monitoring his situation.

Mbokazi, who will turn 21 in September, enhanced his growing reputation with world-class performances for Bafana Bafana at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The former Orlando Pirates defender has already made 14 senior appearances for Bafana Bafana, and his performance on the biggest football stage shows his potential to suitors in Europe.

After completing a €2.5 million move from the Sea Robbers to Chicago Fire in January, the youngster could now be on course for a switch to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Agent confirms Napoli's interest in Mbokazi

Speaking to Stile TV, Mbokazi's agent, Basia Michaels, revealed that Napoli are keen on signing the Bafana Bafana star and suggested Chicago Fire are prepared to negotiate if serious bids are offered for the youngster.

"There is strong interest from Napoli, and the Chicago Fire are closely following the situation," Michaels said, as quoted by Football Italia.

She added that although she has not spoken directly with Napoli's sporting director, the MLS side is actively exploring a potential transfer.

"If both clubs can reach an agreement, then a move to Napoli is certainly possible," Michaels explained.

The agent also acknowledged reported interest from clubs in Belgium, Germany and Italy, but stressed that no formal offers have been submitted to Chicago Fire.

Mbokazi's links with 2 EPL clubs

Mbokazi has also been linked with English clubs following his impressive World Cup campaign, but Michaels insisted the speculation has yet to develop into anything concrete.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Liam Millar battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo: Dave Bernal

Source: Getty Images

She confirmed hearing about interest from Brentford and Nottingham Forest, but said those enquiries have so far been limited to requests for information rather than official negotiations.

Napoli are believed to be searching for defensive reinforcements after missing out on Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, who reportedly joined AC Milan in a deal worth around €25 million plus bonuses.

Mbokazi remains under contract with Chicago Fire until December 2029, while the MLS club also holds the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News