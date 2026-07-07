Former Orlando Pirates head coach Owen Da Gama believes Peter Shalulile would be an ideal signing for either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs following the striker's departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

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The experienced Namibian forward is currently available as a free agent after ending his successful spell with Sundowns, making him one of the most sought-after players ahead of the new season.

With both Soweto giants still searching for a reliable goalscorer, Da Gama is convinced Shalulile has everything needed to strengthen either attack.

Speaking to KickOff, Da Gama said he expects the 32-year-old to end up at one of the two clubs.

"I definitely believe it's Chiefs or Pirates for Shalulile, it's one of the two," said Da Gama.

"I recommend him to go anywhere between the two teams. That boy has something others don't. He is special. It's just a pity Sundowns might have enough players, but he is a quality player. He has a lot to offer."

The veteran coach also highlighted Shalulile's proven goalscoring record, insisting the striker no longer has anything left to prove in South African football.

"He brings pedigree and has shown over many years that he is a top goalscorer. He isn't just another foreign striker arriving in the PSL to prove himself. He has already done that," he added.

Owen Da Gama backs Peter Shalulile to shine at Chiefs or Pirates

Shalulile has spent close to a decade in the Premier Soccer League and has scored well over 100 league goals, cementing his reputation as one of the competition's most consistent finishers.

Da Gama believes the former Sundowns star would seamlessly fit into either the Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates squad because of his professionalism, discipline and work ethic.

"It doesn't matter where he goes, he will fit in anywhere. He's a very disciplined player and a very humble person. It all depends on which club decides to sign him. If Chiefs want him and Pirates don't, or vice versa, then his agent must make it happen," Da Gama said.

"If you sign him, you're getting a highly disciplined professional. That boy can still play until he's 45."

Source: Briefly News