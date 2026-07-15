Former Orlando Pirates striker Benedict Vilakazi called on the club to pursue Namibian goal-scorer Peter Shalulile after Mamelodi Sundowns released him

Shalulile, 32, scored 107 goals in 228 appearances for Sundowns over six years before requesting a move for regular game time

Vilakazi argued Shalulile would solve Pirates' striking problems ahead of a CAF Champions League campaign

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Former Orlando Pirates striker Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi has publicly called on the Buccaneers to move quickly for Namibian forward Peter Shalulile, who recently departed Mamelodi Sundowns after six years at the club.

Vilakazi believes Shalulile is the solution to the Soweto giants' struggles in front of goal. "Look, Sundowns has just released Shalulile now; why can't you get him?" he said, as quoted by iDiski Times. "Go and get him. He is one striker that will score. Currently with the stats that we've got in South African football I'd rather go for him because I know he's goal scorer."

The former Bucs attacker pointed to the existing quality in Pirates' midfield as a reason the move would work. "I know that with the midfielders that we've got, the speed that we've got he's always inside the box he'll score. That's one player that comes to my mind when we talk about strikers," Vilakazi added.

Shalulile's Record at Sundowns

Across his six seasons at Chloorkop, the 32-year-old Namibian international amassed 107 goals and 27 assists in 228 appearances for the Brazilians in all competitions. Reports indicate he sought a departure from the club in order to secure more regular game time elsewhere.

Pirates' Striking Woes Last Season

The call from Vilakazi comes after a frustrating campaign for Pirates' attacking options. Yanela Mbuthuma finished the season with eight goals and three assists in 32 matches, while Evidence Makgopa contributed seven goals and four assists across 31 outings. Neither forward managed to produce the level of consistency expected from their respective opportunities, despite the creative supply provided by the team's midfielders.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be under pressure to sharpen his squad's cutting edge, particularly with the club set to compete in the CAF Champions League alongside their domestic commitments next season.

Source: Briefly News