Sundowns have officially confirmed the exit of a club icon after a trophy-filled spell that reshaped their attacking legacy

The prolific striker departs as one of the most dominant forwards in the Premier Soccer League era, leaving behind a record-breaking footprint

Emotional tributes and fan reactions have poured in following the announcement, marking the end of a defining chapter at Chloorkop

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Mamelodi Sundowns have officially confirmed the departure of one of their legendary players, Peter Shalulile, after six years at the club in a surprise move.

The Namibian striker has been one of the most prolific forwards in the Premier Soccer League and leaves Masandawana as an icon. The club announced his exit on Thursday, 2 July 2026.

The club wrote:

"From unforgettable finishes to iconic celebrations, Peter Shalulile gave the Yellow Nation memories that will live on for years to come," the club said in a statement.

"As we bid Sha Sha farewell, let's show him love as one of the best strikers in Mamelodi Sundowns history."

Another post from the club read:

"𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗦𝗛𝗔 𝗦𝗛𝗔 👆

Peter Shalulile departs Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the club’s most prolific forwards 🙌

Thank you for the goals, trophies, and commitment in yellow. All the best for what comes next, Peter. 💛

#Sundowns #ThankYouShaSha."

Peter Shalulile Mamelodi Sundowns Career and Trophy Record

Shalulile joined Sundowns from Highlands Park in 2020 and quickly established himself as one of the most prolific strikers on the African continent. During his time at Chloorkop, he won six Betway Premiership titles, one Nedbank Cup, one MTN8 title, and one African Football League title, as well as multiple CAF Champions League knockout appearances.

Since arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020, Shalulile has made 172 appearances, scoring 92 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions. In the Betway Premiership alone, he scored 61 goals in 104 league matches.

His individual honours include PSL Footballer of the Season in 2020/21 and 2021/22, PSL Players’ Player of the Season in 2021/22, and a record three PSL Golden Boot awards, the most in Premier Soccer League history.

Shalulile also etched his name into the record books as the PSL’s all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the previous league record of 129 goals during the 2024/25 season. He also leaves Sundowns as the club’s all-time leading scorer in the Nedbank Cup, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest forwards to wear the famous yellow jersey.

Fans bid the star farewell on social media with heartfelt messages.

@DEdwards2363 wrote:

"Congrats to ShaSha, now we just need a souvenir shirt that says ‘I survived the ShaSha era’ and still fits the Egypt heat."

@IngridMolapisi said:

"Farewell to the net eater 🙌🏼."

@PSilepe added:

"You will always be in our hearts through thick and thin."

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News