A Nigerian woman said South Africa rejected her visa application over an unstamped bank statement

She shared her frustration in a TikTok video just days before her planned birthday trip

She revealed her friend’s visa was also denied over an invalid yellow fever vaccine card

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @temiee_a

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman has slammed South Africa after her visa application was rejected. She shared her frustration in a TikTok video before her planned birthday trip.

Officials said her bank statement was not stamped when she applied in March. She read the reason in a refusal letter from South African immigration officials. She called the reason the silliest excuse she has ever heard before.

Bank statement blamed for refusal

The woman said she had travelled abroad many times without any issues before. She had never been asked to stamp a bank statement for previous visas. She insisted her bank statement never needed a stamp for other countries she visited.

Her friend also had a visa application rejected for a different reason entirely. Officials said her friend’s yellow fever vaccine card was not valid anymore. The friend has travelled to more than twenty countries using the same documents. Both women felt officials were searching for reasons to deny their visas.

She appealed the decision within the ten-day window allowed by officials. She got her bank statement stamped and resubmitted her visa application quickly. She expected a response within two weeks, but never heard back from officials. The rejection meant she missed her planned birthday trip with close friends.

The woman said the whole experience left her deeply hurt during her birthday week. She had hoped to celebrate her birthday trip in South Africa with friends. Instead, she spent the week emailing officials and waiting for a response that never came.

Many South Africans online defended her and blamed the immigration department for the mix-up. Some commenters said every country has its own rules that travellers must accept. Other users told her to stay strong and try applying for the visa again.

The woman said officials never explained why they doubted a genuine bank document. She also questioned why her friend’s valid vaccine card was suddenly called invalid. She said she has used the same documents for other visa applications without any problems. The pair had planned the trip together as a special birthday celebration this year.

The story was first reported by Briefly News sister site Legit.ng in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

More about visas

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An American woman’s TikTok video reignited debate about South Africa’s visa system and the challenges faced by long-term foreign visitors.

Mzansi questions how millions in suspicious deposits linked to Home Affairs officials allegedly went unnoticed for years.

Source: Briefly News