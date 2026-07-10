Creashy Maart has died after enduring a long and painful battle with a rare cancer that developed following her double lung transplant.

The Kids Can Cancer Foundation confirmed her passing, saying she died peacefully after touching thousands of lives with her selflessness

Just days before her death, her mother Christelene revealed that Creashy had already given her early birthday gifts, fearing she would not survive longer

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Pictures of Creashy Maart sourced from social media. Images: Christelene Maart and Newsroom ZA

Source: Facebook

Cape Town cancer fighter Creashy Maart has died at the age of 19. She passed away peacefully early on Thursday morning, leaving Mzansi in mourning.

The Kids Can Cancer Foundation confirmed her death, describing her as a brave fighter. Maart had battled Kaposi sarcoma, a rare cancer linked to her transplant medication.

According to reports, Maart received a double lung transplant last year after years of chronic lung disease. Doctors later discovered the immunosuppressant medication needed for her transplant had triggered the cancer.

Maart’s story went viral earlier this year after she shared her journey online. South Africans donated close to R96,000 to help cover her medical costs.

Despite her own battle, Maart donated R10,000 to help other young cancer patients. Her generosity moved many South Africans, who called her selfless and inspiring.

Her mother’s heartbreaking update

Just days before her death, her mother Christelene Maart shared an emotional update online. She revealed that Creashy had given her birthday gifts early, fearing she would not survive.

Christelene’s birthday falls on 25 July, a date her daughter feared she might miss. The family had documented Creashy’s journey for months under the campaign Pray for Creashy.

News of her death triggered a wave of emotional messages from South Africans online. Many described her as a warrior whose strength inspired thousands during her illness.

Supporters thanked her for her courage and said her story would continue to inspire others. Some said she was finally free from pain and now at peace.

One supporter said she was finally safe and free from all her suffering. Another follower prayed that her soul would rest in eternal peace and glory. Many others thanked her for reminding them to cherish every single moment of life.

The Kids Can Cancer Foundation thanked everyone who supported Creashy throughout her journey. They said her bravery would continue to inspire other children fighting cancer.

See the tribute from the mother below:

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Source: Briefly News