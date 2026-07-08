“Sending You Love”: Nara Smith Shares Update on Daughter’s Cancer Journey in New Video
- Nara Smith posted a new Instagram video giving fans an emotional update on her two-year-old daughter Whimsy's ongoing cancer treatment journey
- The influencer opened up about watching her toddler lose her curls during chemotherapy, calling it one of the hardest parts of the experience so far
- Followers flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of support, with many sharing their own childhood experiences of hair loss and illness
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Influencer Nara Smith shared a new Instagram video on her two-year-old daughter Whimsy’s cancer journey. The 24-year-old content creator opened up about watching her toddler lose her hair during treatment. Smith and husband Lucky Blue Smith first noticed something was wrong late last year.
Hair loss hits hard
Smith said hair loss became one of the first visible signs that life had changed. She recalled running her fingers through Whimsy’s hair and feeling strands come loose. The influencer said it was the small moments she missed the most. Tiny curls left behind on a pillow. Strands caught in her fingers after bath time.
Smith said watching her daughter lose her hair was harder than she expected. She explained it wasn’t just about the hair itself. It was about the ordinary moments tied to it that she never thought she’d lose.
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Family shares journey publicly
Smith and her husband first noticed something suspicious on Whimsy’s body late last year. Doctors ran X-rays, ultrasounds and eventually a biopsy before confirming the diagnosis. Smith has said the news came as a shock while she was also caring for her other children.
The influencer said she decided to share her family’s story publicly to help others going through something similar. She hoped it might also push someone to get a symptom checked that they’d been putting off.
In her latest video, Smith gave fans a small piece of good news. She said Whimsy’s curls are finally starting to grow back.
Social media reacts
Followers responded with an outpouring of support in the comments. Many shared their own experiences with childhood hair loss and illness. Others sent prayers for Whimsy and the rest of the Smith family.
Smith previously built her platform around cooking content and a traditional homemaking aesthetic. She has faced both praise and criticism for that public image in the past.
Watch the video here.
More about Nara Smith
- Nara Smith has announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy, was diagnosed with cancer.
- TikTok Content Creator and influencer Nara Smith has shared new pictures of her two-year old daughter, Whimsy.
- American-based content creator Nara Smith recently made waves on social media when she attended the Paris Fashion Show.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za