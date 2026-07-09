A rare wildlife favourite that became synonymous with Kingswood Golf Estate has left a community grieving after its unexpected death

The young animal's distinctive appearance turned it into a local attraction, drawing admiration from residents, golfers and visitors

Officials have now confirmed the cause of death, bringing clarity to a story that sparked sadness across the estate

Residents at Kingswood Golf Estate are mourning the loss of Siya, the rare black springbok that became one of the estate's most loved attractions. The young antelope died at just under two years old, ending a remarkable journey that saw him become a familiar sight for golfers, residents and visitors alike.

Black springbok Siya dies of natural causes

Siya was born in late 2024 and quickly stood out because of his unusual black coat. He was often seen roaming freely across the golf course, where his calm temperament made him a favourite among people living in and visiting the estate.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the black springbok died of natural causes, giving the Kingswood community answers about his sudden death.

Kingswood Golf Estate pays tribute to Siya

In a heartfelt tribute, Kingswood Golf Estate described Siya as a special part of its community whose presence added something unique to everyday life.

The estate said his time was far too short, but the memories he created would live on for years to come.

"While his time with us was far too short, the memories he created will endure, and he will be fondly remembered as a special part of the Kingswood family."

The estate added that Siya's passing would be deeply felt by everyone who had the chance to see him roaming freely across the property.

His striking appearance and gentle nature made him one of the estate's most recognisable wildlife ambassadors, with many visitors looking forward to spotting him during a round of golf or a walk around the grounds.

Source: Briefly News