Johannesburg preacher Leon du Preez stated his prophecy about a missile attack on South Africa was figurative

Du Preez clarified his remarks after media reports suggested he had predicted a literal missile strike on the country

South Africans were divided over the pastor's explanation, with some defending him and others expressing scepticism

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A Johannesburg-based preacher found himself at the centre of a public debate after his prophecy about a "missile" attack on South Africa was widely interpreted as a literal prediction. Pastor Leon du Preez stepped forward to clarify that his remarks were figurative, not a warning of an actual military strike.

South African preacher Leon du Preez's explanation of his doom prophecy sparked a debate. Image: Leon du Preez

Source: Facebook

His supporters were quick to point out that Pastor du Preez addressed the confusion promptly on 22 April 2026. Many believed that the misinterpretation came from outside, and not from the preacher himself.

Mzansi Divided Over the Prophecy

The pastor made his clarification shortly after media coverage framed the prophecy as a physical threat, a characterisation he rejected. The pastor strictly rejected the media’s framing of his prophecy as a physical threat. He clarified that his vision of an arrow or missile hitting South Africa symbolised incoming geopolitical and economic pressure (like sanctions or tariffs) rather than a literal military strike. See the Facebook post that sparked the debate below:

SA divided over Pastor du Preez

South Africans took to Facebook to share their views. The public response was split firmly down the middle. Some backed du Preez without hesitation, while others questioned the credibility of prophetic claims in general. The post touched a nerve in a country where faith leaders carry significant influence, and where the line between spiritual warning and sensational prophecy is fiercely contested. Read the comments below:

South African preacher Leon du Preez's statement sparked a divide online. Image: Alexander Mass / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mark Hicks said:

"Prophet Leon is actually pretty legit in my eyes, do yourself a favor and look for him on YouTube - down to earth, practical analysis from a dude you'd like around a braai before a rugby game. I dislike the whole 'prophet' title, it's been marred from its true meaning, but he remains a faithful Godly messenger."

Jonathan Pretorius wrote:

"Prophet Leon du Preez is a true Prophet 🔥 He didn't say it's figurative now, he said it right after the media made a mistake by saying it's literally."

Johan Minnie commented:

"Sometimes these preachermen must just take it easy on these visions and dreams and prophecies."

Moosa Zwane wrote:

"We were warned about prophets of doom."

Grant De Wet added:

"I guess if it doesn't work out, you can always go the figurative route."

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Source: Briefly News