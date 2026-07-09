“Away Kit Is Cool”: Kaizer Chiefs Die-Hard Fan Disappointed by New Kappa Kit Drop in TikTok Video
- A dedicated Kaizer Chiefs football supporter stayed awake until midnight to witness the online release of the new club kits
- The passionate fan instantly expressed intense disappointment regarding the design aesthetics of the newly dropped jerseys
- Diverse online soccer commentators quickly shared highly mixed social media reactions following the official apparel unveiling
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A loyal Kaizer Chiefs supporter publicly expressed severe disappointment online early on Thursday morning after waiting until midnight for the highly anticipated local football club kit drop. Devoted fan Dashney Makgafela quickly turned to social media on 9 July 2026 to post a brief critique concerning the unveiled Amakhosi sports gear.
The passionate football follower openly questioned the creative design choices made by technical sponsor Kappa for the upcoming local competitive football season.
Mixed local reactions
The TikTok user uploaded a critical review highlighting the immediate aesthetic differences between the two brand-new soccer uniforms. He openly stated that the away outfit appeared much better designed than the alternate sports look.
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However, he complained that the darker away jersey strongly resembled a basic player practice shirt. He further noted that the pricey product cost R1400 online but admitted loyal football consumers would buy it anyway.
The internet community quickly shared highly contrasting opinions regarding the aggressive black and gold look. One critical local citizen jokingly compared the sharp zigzag lines to an unpredictable foreign exchange trading graph.
Another disappointed social media user wrote that the dark athletic wear closely resembled Power Rangers gear. However, a few optimistic online football commentators defended the new style, stating the dark pattern looked cool.
Watch the complaints in the video below:
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za