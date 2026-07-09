Naomi Mofokeng has responded after her son's farewell joke sparked a heated debate among football supporters

The young Bafana Bafana star's comment came as he prepared for a major new chapter in European football

The response from Kaizer Chiefs fans has divided supporters over whether the light-hearted remark went too far

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Relebohile Mofokeng's mom has apologised to Kaizer Chiefs fans after his farewell joke sparked divided reactions from supporters. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng's mother has apologised to Kaizer Chiefs fans after her son's farewell joke about the Soweto giants caused a stir. Naomi Mofokeng said the new Union Saint-Gilloise star had been joking and did not mean to offend Amakhosi supporters.

The apology came after Mofokeng's playful comment at his farewell dinner spread across social media on Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

Relebohile Mofokeng's mom apologises to Kaizer Chiefs fans

In a video shared by sports journalist Austin Ditlhobolo on X, Naomi addressed the reaction to her son's words.

She explained that the 21-year-old had been having fun during an emotional family occasion and asked Kaizer Chiefs supporters not to take the remark personally.

Naomi said:

"Rele was joking."

She apologised to supporters who felt offended by the comment and stressed that Mofokeng's words were not intended as an attack on the club or its fans.

The apology quickly attracted mixed reactions. Some supporters said it was unnecessary because they had understood the joke. Others maintained that Mofokeng's comment was disrespectful.

Mofokeng's Kaizer Chiefs joke sparks Soweto Derby debate

The controversy started during Mofokeng's farewell dinner before his move to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. Addressing friends and family, the former Orlando Pirates attacker promised to continue working hard in Europe.

Mofokeng said:

"I will only say that I will make all of you proud. I will do everything I can, just like I did at Pirates. And ja, I think Kaizer Chiefs will finally get a rest from me."

His final sentence drew laughter from those attending the celebration.

The remark also carried Soweto Derby context. Mofokeng had become one of Pirates' leading young players before completing his European transfer.

Kaizer Chiefs fans divided over Relebohile Mofokeng apology

Football supporters were split over whether Naomi needed to apologise.

@KeugerUtdFans said:

"He wasn't joking. It's disrespectful."

However, @molf_r accepted the apology while questioning its necessity, saying:

"Apology unnecessary but still we accept it. The mother is wise."

@nyikonkuna87 added:

"She doesn't need to apologise for anything."

Another supporter, @musaznd1989, said:

"It was just a joke!!!"

@__T_touch said even supporters who initially took the remark seriously understood Mofokeng was joking, adding:

"He's forgiven."

@BokangDakar questioned the reaction from Amakhosi supporters, asking:

"Aowa khosi fans why lele sensitive bjana?" (No, Chiefs fans, why are you so sensitive?)

Meanwhile, @Sipho_gaffer rejected Naomi's gesture, writing:

"Appology rejected."

@RIndiphile also felt no apology was required and said the original remark had been a joke.

Relebohile Mofokeng's mom has apologised to Kaizer Chiefs fans. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

Relebohile Mofokeng begins Union Saint-Gilloise chapter

Union Saint-Gilloise announced Mofokeng's transfer on 2 July 2026. The Bafana Bafana attacker signed a four-year contract with the Belgian club.

He left Pirates after recording 12 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances during the 2025/26 season. Across all club competitions, he made 125 senior appearances, scoring 29 goals and providing 31 assists.

Naomi's apology has now added another chapter to the discussion surrounding her son's farewell. While supporters remain divided over the joke, Mofokeng's attention turns to his first season in Belgian football.

Relebohile Mofokeng in contention for major PSL Awards payday

Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng could receive another major reward after ending his Orlando Pirates chapter.

The new Union Saint-Gilloise signing earned four PSL Awards nominations, putting him in contention for a sizeable payday when the winners are announced.

Source: Briefly News