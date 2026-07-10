"So Devastating": Gaza Residents Watch 2026 FIFA World Cup Match Amid War's Rubble
- Gaza residents gathered around a screen to watch Argentina face Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 7 July 2026, waving Egyptian flags atop a collapsed building
- Egypt's coach Hosam Hassan called on the world to pay attention to Palestinian suffering after Egypt's Round of 32 victory
- A video shared by BBC News captured the moment, showing fans choosing football even in the middle of a war zone
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Gaza residents found a brief moment of joy amid the ruins of their city, gathering to watch a 2026 FIFA World Cup match on 7 July 2026. BBC News shared the footage a day later, and it stopped people in their tracks.
In the clip, residents of the Gaza Strip came together to watch Argentina take on Egypt in the Round of 32. Some fans climbed to the top of a collapsed building and waved Egyptian flags, their cheers rising above the wreckage around them.
Egypt's coach speaks out for Palestine
The moment came alongside a powerful statement from the Egyptian camp. After Egypt secured their Round of 32 victory, national team coach Hosam Hassan used his post-match platform to call for greater attention to the pain being endured by Palestinian civilians caught in the ongoing conflict. His words gave extra weight to the images coming out of Gaza, where fans supporting Egypt had done so surrounded by destruction.
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Watch the Gaza fans cheer for Egypt amid the rubble:
Football in the face of war
The video, posted by the page @bbcnews on 8 July 2026, captured something quietly defiant. In a place where daily life has been shattered, residents chose to gather, to watch, and to cheer. For a few hours, football offered something rare.
RaquelB_45 commented:
“This is such a heartbreaking sight. 😩”
ᴘᴏᴋᴇɴᴀᴠ reflected:
“And we think our lives are hard. 🥲”
dream girl wrote:
“Prayers for the people of Gaza.”
Abuubakar Yasin commented:
“This world is unfair, seriously. 🙈”
Asuky shared a photo and asked:
“How many people love this man?”
Douglas K remarked:
“Messi won, but football lost yesterday.”
Sk admitted:
“I was really hoping Egypt won for the Palestinians watching. My heart broke a little yesterday.”
Kalson questioned:
“I don’t understand the need for war.”
Glamlash.m commented:
“Why is this world so cruel and unfair?”
3 Other Briefly News stories about Palestine
- Dis-Chem has publicly distanced itself from anti-Palestine and misogynistic comments made by Mark Saltzman, a major shareholder.
- A Palestinian visitor shared his first experience in Cape Town, expressing surprise at how visible support for Palestine is across the city.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s support for Palestine during his State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za