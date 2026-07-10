Gaza residents gathered around a screen to watch Argentina face Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 7 July 2026, waving Egyptian flags atop a collapsed building

Egypt's coach Hosam Hassan called on the world to pay attention to Palestinian suffering after Egypt's Round of 32 victory

A video shared by BBC News captured the moment, showing fans choosing football even in the middle of a war zone

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The visual on the left showed the people of Gaza watching soccer amongst the rubble. Image: BBC News

Source: TikTok

Gaza residents found a brief moment of joy amid the ruins of their city, gathering to watch a 2026 FIFA World Cup match on 7 July 2026. BBC News shared the footage a day later, and it stopped people in their tracks.

In the clip, residents of the Gaza Strip came together to watch Argentina take on Egypt in the Round of 32. Some fans climbed to the top of a collapsed building and waved Egyptian flags, their cheers rising above the wreckage around them.

Egypt's coach speaks out for Palestine

The moment came alongside a powerful statement from the Egyptian camp. After Egypt secured their Round of 32 victory, national team coach Hosam Hassan used his post-match platform to call for greater attention to the pain being endured by Palestinian civilians caught in the ongoing conflict. His words gave extra weight to the images coming out of Gaza, where fans supporting Egypt had done so surrounded by destruction.

Watch the Gaza fans cheer for Egypt amid the rubble:

Football in the face of war

The video, posted by the page @bbcnews on 8 July 2026, captured something quietly defiant. In a place where daily life has been shattered, residents chose to gather, to watch, and to cheer. For a few hours, football offered something rare.

RaquelB_45 commented:

“This is such a heartbreaking sight. 😩”

ᴘᴏᴋᴇɴᴀᴠ reflected:

“And we think our lives are hard. 🥲”

dream girl wrote:

“Prayers for the people of Gaza.”

Abuubakar Yasin commented:

“This world is unfair, seriously. 🙈”

Asuky shared a photo and asked:

“How many people love this man?”

Douglas K remarked:

“Messi won, but football lost yesterday.”

Sk admitted:

“I was really hoping Egypt won for the Palestinians watching. My heart broke a little yesterday.”

Kalson questioned:

“I don’t understand the need for war.”

Glamlash.m commented:

“Why is this world so cruel and unfair?”

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Source: Briefly News