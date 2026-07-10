Flight instructor Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, 42, jumped from a moving Cessna 150 aircraft over Toledo, Argentina

Bertazzo told his 22-year-old student Rosario to carry on before removing his headset and leaping from the plane

Rosario landed the aircraft safely despite being in complete shock, with the plane found undamaged

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A 22-year-old student pilot in Argentina was forced to land a small aircraft. Image: CNN. Pexels

Source: TikTok

A 22-year-old student pilot in Argentina was forced to land a small aircraft on her own after her flight instructor opened the door mid-flight and jumped to his death. The incident took place over Toledo, in central Argentina, on 26 June. Flight instructor Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, 42, was pronounced dead after his body was found following the jump.

Argentina's public prosecutor confirmed the details in a statement published on Tuesday. Bertazzo had been on board a Cessna 150 with his student, named Rosario, when he calmly told her:

"You know what you have to do, carry on."

A student left to fly alone

Eduardo Álvarez, director of the Flying Parrot Córdoba flying school where Bertazzo was employed, said there had been absolutely no warning signs. Bertazzo had completed a flight with a different student earlier that same day. Álvarez noted just how physically demanding it would be to open a plane door in mid-flight, comparing it to forcing open a car door at 200 kilometres per hour. He said:

"He made this tragic decision on board an aircraft with another person by his side. It's impossible to think about it or understand it, but the human mind is so complex."

Watch the TikTok video that captured attention around the world:

People concerned about mental health

After the video was shared by the news outlet @abcworldnews, many people wondered what his last thoughts were.

Beauty Lover questioned:

“What is happening to our world? Check on your friends and relatives.”

Michael clarified:

“She wasn’t a student pilot; she was a rated private pilot. The fact that she was taking lessons to become an instrument or commercial pilot doesn’t make her a student pilot.”

Little bit of everything encouraged others:

“Just stay another day. Don’t make a permanent decision based on temporary emotions. Life is hard, but the light is there, you just have to stay long enough to reach it.”

Charlie Murphy asked:

“So he is not a skydiving instructor?”

Cato questioned:

“What is going on in this world?”

Low Vibrational Puta joked:

“Are we living in a Marvel movie? Because I’m really starting to think we’re in a Marvel movie.”

JaxD admitted:

“I would never fly again.”

Svsmith2 commented:

“This is just… so rude. I don’t know how else to express it.”

Vintage Barbie RN wrote:

“She will be an amazing pilot! Hope she joins the military.”

Jaysteelemidiband questioned:

“I'm thinking this is fake.”

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Source: Briefly News