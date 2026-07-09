A K2 Airways cargo plane departed from Sharjah in the UAE and vanished off the coast of Karachi late Tuesday after reporting a navigational problem

Pakistani navy and civilian search teams recovered wreckage in the Arabian Sea after roughly 12 hours, but the five crew members were still missing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed all available government resources to be deployed in the search for the missing crew

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The Boeing 737 was being operated by Karachi-based K2 Airways on a cargo flight from Sharjah in the UAE to Karachi. Image: NB News

Source: TikTok

A cargo plane carrying five crew members disappeared off the coast of Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, 8 July 2026, after the aircraft lost contact with air traffic control during its approach to the southern port city. The plane, operated by private carrier K2 Airways, had taken off from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Before contact was lost at approximately 9:21 p.m., the crew reported a navigational system fault. Radar data from Pakistan's Airports Authority showed the aircraft making a sharp change in heading and descending rapidly before disappearing from screens roughly 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.

Wreckage found, crew search continues

K2 Airways named the five missing crew members as Captain Muhammad Rizwan Idris, First Officer Faisal Jatoi, flight engineers Muhammad Hamid and Muhammad Arif Siddiqui, and aircraft loader Muhammad Taufiq Khan.

After around 12 hours of searching, Pakistani navy vessels and civilian aircraft located and recovered wreckage from the Arabian Sea. The search for the five crew members was still ongoing. Three officials familiar with the operation, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the incident, said rough monsoon seas and the vast search area were making the effort significantly more difficult.

Watch the NBC News report on the missing cargo plane:

People react to the news online

Viewers on TikTok responded to the NBC News clip with a mix of concern, dark humour and questions:

Tacos el chismoso asked:

"What was it carrying?"

Altered Carbon shared:

"27-year-old plane with 46,658 flight hours and over 27,678 flight cycles."

Dosher wrote:

"Let's be compassionate here. I hope the crew can be found. My heart goes out to the friends and family."

Debrah Reid wrote:

"These are not just crew on board; they are five souls on board. Keeping them and their family close in my thoughts."

HanaGorgeous hoped:

"I hope they landed safely somewhere safe and survived!"

Noplugs joked:

"In 5–10 years we'll get a documentary that doesn't answer any questions."

Tammy Secondi commented:

"Well that's not good at all."

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Source: Briefly News