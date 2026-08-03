A fan threw underwear at Sjava during his live performance over the weekend, catching the crowd's attention

Sjava's visible discomfort and body language after the incident prompted him to abandon the stage

Mzansi is divided over the moment, with some referencing his past and others applauding his composure

Sjava walked off stage when a fan threw underwear at him. Image: sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava's weekend concert took an unexpected turn when a fan hurled underwear onto the stage mid-performance, triggering a reaction from the award-winning artist that has since set social media alight.

Fan interupts Sjava's performance

Fan-recorded footage captured the moment the item landed near Sjava while he performed, and his immediate body language told the whole story. Rather than brush it off or play to the crowd, the Ugogo hitmaker stepped back and ultimately walked off the stage, leaving audiences both at the venue and online talking.

The clip, which spread rapidly on X over the weekend, sparked strong debate about whether the artist overreacted or was simply staying true to his values. Many viewers noted that, as a Zulu man with deeply spiritual sensibilities, Sjava likely viewed the gesture as more than just a cheeky fan moment.

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Watch the incident that has Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to Sjava's reaction

Reactions poured in from across the country, with fans split between defending Sjava and poking fun at the situation. The moment drew comparisons to similar incidents involving other artists, with some users pointing out that performers like Usher or Chris Brown might have laughed it off, while Sjava clearly operates by a different code.

@mandla laughed and offered cultural context: "Sjava is a Zulu man, this translates as bad luck to him; amabhadi/amashwa. A se mo state mo. 😄"

@Zakhele_Mngadi was firmly in Sjava's corner: "A self-respecting man. Upright and rigid in his morals. Uhlonipha ubungcwele bakhe and the divine beings that are with him. I respect you, Nkabi Yami. Awusuye u Usher noma Chris Brown wena."

@NathiSibiya8 warned: "Guys, warn your girlfriends not to pull this nonsense."

Sjava was not impressed with a fan who thre her undies at him. Image: sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava's fashion goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava's fashion look has Mzansi judging him hard for his past looks.

The star is known for rocking traditional Zulu regalia and incorporating it into his modern music.

Source: Briefly News