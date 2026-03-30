A recent Chris Brown performance took a turn when he received a passionate kiss on stage

The singer was joined by a female fan on stage, and instead of sitting back, she used the opportunity to land a smooch, despite allegedly being married

Online users were outraged after the footage cut to a man, whom many speculated was the woman's husband, appearing humiliated while standing in the audience

Chris Brown was kissed by an alleged married woman at his concert. Image: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One woman recently let her intrusive thoughts win when she gave Chris Brown a passionate kiss during his performance.

Famous for his steamy shows and serenading lucky fans on stage, the singer had a female supporter lying on a red leather couch on stage, setting the mood for a sensual performance.

The footage, which surfaced on 29 March 2026, showed the Say Goodbye singer leaning in and looking into the lady's eyes, only for her to pull him closer for a steamy kiss. As he slowly pulled back, a smile spread across his face, seemingly surprised by the bold move.

However, the steamy moment quickly soured as the camera panned to a man in the audience, whose disappointed expression went viral almost instantly, with social media detectives speculating that the man was the woman's husband.

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Outraged social media users wasted no time in labelling the move as disrespectful, especially given the allegations that the woman was married, with her rumoured husband seeing everything with his own eyes.

An alleged married woman kissed Chris Brown during his performance as her rumoured husband watched from the audience. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

This wouldn't be the first time Chris Brown trended for his steamy moments with fans. In 2025, the singer went viral for the raunchy meet-and-greet sessions that saw him posing in highly suggestive positions with fans who paid up to $1,944 (over R35,000) for the VIP experience.

This latest move sparked a heated discussion around boundaries and loyalty. While Chris Brown is no stranger to controversy, the internet’s rage was directed toward the female fan, with many labelling her actions as the ultimate betrayal.

Watch Chris Brown and the woman's video below.

Social media erupts at Chris Brown's video

Online users were outraged, calling out the alleged married woman in several heated posts. Many claimed they would leave her if they were in her rumoured husband's shoes.

Many clarified that Chris Brown was not the one to initiate the kiss, and was merely a receiver of the steamy smooch.

sa_osakuade was shocked:

"That’s wild. That’s another level of disrespect right there."

Odirajayjay wrote:

"Nah! A married woman kissed Chris Brown whilst her husband watched. Her husband is a finished man, by the way."

bigdawgty99 said:

"If this is true, she would’ve been left there and would’ve had to make her way home by herself to an ended relationship and her belongings by the door."

Social media criticised the alleged married woman who kissed Chris Brown at his concert. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

2Legit2Quit_A1 slammed the woman:

"Just look at how comfortable she is kissing him so passionately, as if she’s been doing it with him before."

RTP_CLoS argued:

"Look at that again, she licked and leaned in to the kiss. Chris was singing towards her mouth, lol. These women need some accountability."

wise32GB noted:

"From my analysis, she made the first move, and CB just went along with it. You can even tell from the short video that she already had her tongue out, waiting for CB to respond. What I didn’t like was how the camera immediately cut to her innocent husband, making him look foolish."

Chris Brown and Tyla dating rumours spark outrage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rumours that Chris Brown and Tyla were an item.

Fans were outraged upon learning the news, pleading with Tyla to cut ties with the RnB bad boy.

Source: Briefly News