US RnB sensation Chris Brown has kicked off his celebration tour, Breezy Bowl, which marks 20 years of his career

In a video that is going viral, Brown invited a fan on stage, and he kissed her passionately on the lips

Fans in and outside the stadium exploded with excitement, stating that they wished it were they to receive such a kiss

Imagine a whole Chris Brown kissing you in front of thousands of fans. The award-winning singer kicked off his Breezy Bowl 20 tour on 8 June, and let's just say, he gave a lucky fan a moment she would never forget.

Chris Brown kisses lucky fan

Grammy-winning R&B star Chris Brown went viral recently when he kissed a fan during one of his European shows. During a performance of the classic song Take You Down, Brown did his signature dance routine, this time on top of a hot fan. He ended the routine by kissing her passionately on the lips.

The moment was stuck with the lucky lady who said she wanted to enjoy the moment, hence she refrained from touching him or even acting crazy.

Netizens react to Chris Brown's video

The singer's fan page @hwloiza posted the viral video on 12 June 2025, with the caption: "HE KISSED HER??? OMG?"

Here are some of the reactions:

Chris Brown released on bail

Before the start of the concert, Chris Brown was arrested for a 2023 assault incident shortly after landing in the United Kingdom.

Breezy got arrested at a hotel in Manchester two years after the incident. Brown was charged with assault after he allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London club.

The star was denied bail and was to remain in prison until 13 June 2025. However, a judge granted him bail of 4 million pounds. This served as a financial guarantee to ensure he returns to court on 20 May.

Marking his return, on Instagram, Brown said, "From the cage to the stage! Breezy Bowl."

Chris Brown sets record with concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chris Brown received a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification, ahead of his tour.

He became the most certified male artist, surpassing The Weeknd. The following songs made the cut: Loyal and Forever, receiving 8x platinum. Kiss Kiss and Go Crazy received 6x platinum, as well as New Flame and Deuces. Other songs include Should've Kissed You and City Girls.

