A Facebook content creator shared a hilarious video showing a woman's panicked reaction when a BMW stopped near her while she was walking in a suburb

The woman threw her handbag over a yard wall, thinking the car occupants were criminals, only to discover the man was simply going into his own home

South Africans found humour in the awkward situation, but also related to the woman's fear, highlighting how crime paranoia affects daily life in the country

A woman walking on the roadside threw her bag away in fear when a car approached her. Images: Siempreverde22/Getty Images and @SoninLaw

Source: UGC

A woman's split-second decision to protect herself from what she thought were criminals has left Mzansi both laughing and sympathising with her plight.

Facebook content creator @SonIñLaw shared the amusing video on 7th June with the caption:

"Hau😂😂😂 #updates."

The video shows a woman walking along a suburban street when she spots a white BMW approaching and slowing down near her. Fearing for her safety, she quickly grabs her handbag and flings it over the wall of the nearest yard before moving away from the vehicle. A man in brown clothing with a hoodie emerges from the car and walks towards the same yard where her bag landed. The woman watches nervously as he opens the gate and enters the property.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After a few moments, the man comes back out carrying her handbag. He hands it to her without saying a word, leaving her looking confused and embarrassed. It turns out the man was simply returning home and had witnessed her throw the bag into his yard.

A woman was caught on camera throwing her bag into a yard when a car neared where she was walking. Images: @SoninLaw/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Crime fears affect daily life

According to The Conversation, violent crime in South Africa is heavily concentrated in specific hotspots, with about 50% of all violent crime occurring in just 100 policing areas. The country's murder rate of 45 per 100,000 is the second highest globally for countries that publish crime data.

This high crime rate has created a culture of fear and suspicion among South Africans. Many people have either experienced crime firsthand or know someone who has, making reactions like this woman's quite common. The destructive impact of violent crime costs the country an estimated 15% of its GDP, affecting not just the economy but also how people behave in their daily lives.

The woman's instinctive reaction to throw away her valuables when she felt threatened shows how deeply crime concerns have affected ordinary South Africans' behaviour.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts with understanding

The video sparked mixed reactions from viewers who found both humour and concern in the situation:

@Chris Stemmet joked:

"Bro has a BMW, what would he want from her handbag?"

@Tshepang Tsatsane laughed:

"When giving her the bag, he probably asked her, 'Are you crazy?'🤣"

@Kopano Mabala warned:

"Someone was shot dead in my hood for doing something similar, they threw their car keys in the yard and the guys shot him, very dangerous move this one!"

@Mnyothi Xolani Ntuli teased:

"She is funny because inside that bag it's only halls, sweets and toilet paper, and pads, ayy mara!"

@Roland Mauries exclaimed:

"Yarrrrrrrrrrieeeeee!!!! It is at that moment that she decided to go to church more often. 🤣"

Other South Africans worried about safety

Briefly News recently reported on a Johannesburg man who jokingly explained how being unattractive protects him from getting robbed, but his reasoning had people questioning his logic.

recently reported on a Johannesburg man who jokingly explained how being unattractive protects him from getting robbed, but his reasoning had people questioning his logic. A South African police officer shared inspiring words with his colleagues about serving the public, but what he revealed about the challenges they face daily left viewers shocked.

A man filmed terrifying footage of a rat in his apartment, but what the rodent was carrying had him seriously considering moving out immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News