A viral TikTok video shows a woman’s shocking encounter with a snake tangled in her hair, sparking a mix of concern and laughter from South Africans

While the lady remained calm at first, panic set in as the snake slithered into her thick hair

Social media users flooded the comments with humorous reactions, with many joking about their own fear of snakes, while others acknowledged the importance of handling exotic animals safely

A bizarre and hair-raising moment has left Mzansi peeps in shock and stitches after a video surfaced online showing a snake tangled in a woman’s hair.

A woman in South Africa shared her encounter with a snake tangled in her hair, sparking mixed reactions. Image: @melanink_1999

Source: TikTok

Snake stuck in her hair

The clip was shared on TikTok under the handle @melanink_1999. It has gone viral on TikTok and other platforms since its publication on the 10th June 2025.

In the video, the woman initially appears calm while the snake is draped over her shoulders. However, within seconds, it slithers upwards and becomes entangled in her thick hair. Panic quickly sets in as the young lady begins saying, “Take it off! Take it off!”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A man, possibly a handler or staff member, is seen rushing to help, attempting to gently remove the serpent without causing further alarm. It took several tense seconds before the snake was finally untangled and removed safely.

Social media users were quick to react, with some expressing sympathy while others made light-hearted jokes about the incident, with one person saying the following in the comments:

"I fear nothing, but as for snakes, jhoo I'd rather walk to Egypt."

While the woman was not physically harmed, it is always best that exotic animals, especially reptiles, should only be handled under supervision and with proper knowledge.

The incident served as a stark reminder to online users of the unpredictable nature of animals and the importance of caution when interacting with them, especially when fashion and fauna collide.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's snake hair tangle

The people in South Africa took to the comments section to crack jokes while smiling and laughing, and others weighed in on the situation.

Pabi said:

"You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation."

Malwande Yolwa Nqenq added:

"Not me saying don’t shout, you will make it react."

Leejoy shared:

"I laughed my lungs out, sorry."

Nosihle Nkhosi01 commented:

"Not with me, I would cry, rolling on the ground."

Tshepi stated:

"I fear nothing, but as for snakes jhoo I'd rather walk to Egypt."

FuniFaithKhwashaba replied:

"Mina English will not even come out shem."

A woman shared her snake hair tangle encounter with a snake that sparked mixed reactions. Image: @melanink_1999

Source: TikTok

Other stories about massive snakes

In another article, a brave man reached underwater to catch a big anaconda. The nail-biting clip receives millions of views.

Last year, an enormous snake was found relaxing in a student accommodation. A local snake catcher informed Briefly News what to do when encountering the reptile.

what to do when encountering the reptile. A man on vacation filmed a giant snake slithering on a deck in front of an open door, prompting the cameraman to follow its trail.

Source: Briefly News